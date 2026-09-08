Elle Fanning has emerged as one of Hollywood’s most talented and versatile young actresses. Her career began at a remarkably young age, with her first film appearance in 2001’s ‘I Am Sam’ at the tender age of two, alongside acting legend Sean Penn. This auspicious start foreshadowed a remarkable journey in the world of cinema. As Elle Fanning continued to grow, so did her prominence in Hollywood. She delivered standout performances in a wide range of films, including ‘Super 8’ (2011), ‘Maleficent’ (2014), and ‘The Neon Demon’ (2016). With a career that spans decades despite her youth, Elle Fanning’s star power continues to rise, promising even greater accomplishments in the world of cinema. Here is a compilation of Elle Fanning’s forthcoming projects.

1. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (November 20, 2026)

Directed by Francis Lawrence, ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ is adapted by Billy Ray from Suzanne Collins’ eponymous novel. It is set in the world of Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games. It starts on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, AKA the Second Quarter Quell. The story centers on 16-year-old Haymitch, a clever and resourceful boy from District 12, who is unexpectedly chosen for this edition of the games, featuring a deadly twist: twice the number of tributes, with 48 children sent into the arena to fight for their lives. Fanning plays Effie Trinket, a character played by Elizabeth Banks in the earlier installments. The movie also stars Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, McKenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle, and Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, among others. ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ has completed post-production and will be released on November 20, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. The Nightingale (March 19, 2027)

Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning will star in the war drama ‘The Nightingale.’ Helmed by Michael Morris, the movie’s screenplay has been adapted by Dana Stevens from Kristin Hannah’s novel. The story follows two sisters living in France who are torn apart at the onset of World War II. The cast also includes Mark Rylance, Shira Haas, Douglas Hodge, Gwilym Lee, Vinette Robinson, Albrecht Schuch, and Edmund Donovan. Post-production is underway, and the movie will be released on March 19, 2027.

3. Discretion (2027)

Fanning will star alongside Nicole Kidman and Anne Hathaway in the upcoming Paramount+ legal drama series ‘Discretion.’ The 8-episode show is based on a yet-to-be-published short story by ‘The Husbands’ and ‘Whisper at Work’ author Chandler Baker. She is also adapting her own work for the small screen with Susannah Grant. Grace Wan and Matt Shakman will direct. The story is based on real experiences. We follow Lenny (Fanning), a summer associate at a prestigious Dallas law firm, who uncovers a web of NDAs masking a dark truth. When she realizes she signed the same agreement, her discoveries put her in the crosshairs of the firm’s most powerful female partner, Sharon (Kidman)- upending their mentor-protégé dynamic and raising the question: who gets to keep secrets, and at what cost? Stephan James and Colton Ryan are also cast. Filming is underway, and the show will arrive in 2027.

4. Margo’s Got Money Troubles Season 2 (TBA)

Apple TV+ has renewed the comedy-drama series ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ for a second season. David E. Kelley will be back as showrunner, with Dearbhla Walsh returning to direct the episodes. Cast members expected to return in Season 2 include Elle Fanning as Margo Millet, Michelle Pfeiffer as Margot’s mother Shyanne Millet, Nick Offerman as Margot’s father Jinx Millet, Nicole Kidman as Margot’s lawyer Lace, Greg Kinnear as Shyanne’s current husband Kenny, Thaddea Graham as Margot’s roommate Susie, and Marcia Gay Harden as Mark’s mother, Elizabeth Gable, along with Lindsey Normington and Rico Nasty as Margo’s co-OnlyFans models Rose and KC respectively. Season 1 ended with Margot receiving a series of tips from a user named JB as she prepares for the nude photoshoot. In Rufi Thorpe’s novel, on which the series is based, JB is one of Margo’s clients and later on becomes her love interest. It remains to be seen whether JP turns up. Season 2 will be filmed in Los Angeles starting in December 2026.

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