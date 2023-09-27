Elle Fanning, born on April 9, 1998, in Conyers, Georgia, has emerged as one of Hollywood’s most talented and versatile young actresses. Her career began at a remarkably young age, with her first film appearance in 2001’s ‘I Am Sam’ at the tender age of two, alongside acting legend Sean Penn. This auspicious start foreshadowed a remarkable journey in the world of cinema. As Elle Fanning continued to grow, so did her prominence in Hollywood. She delivered standout performances in a wide range of films, including ‘Super 8’ (2011), ‘Maleficent‘ (2014), and ‘The Neon Demon’ (2016).

The aforementioned films, as well as several other projects, earned Elle critical acclaim for her versatility and captivating on-screen presence. Her portrayal of Catherine the Great in the Hulu series ‘The Great’ marked a pivotal moment in her career, garnering her a Golden Globe nomination. With a career that spans decades despite her youth, Elle Fanning’s star power continues to rise, promising even greater accomplishments in the world of cinema. Her last appearance was in the show ‘The Great’, and here is a list of her upcoming projects.

1. The Nightingale (TBA)

‘The Nightingale’ is an eagerly anticipated historical war drama film helmed by director Mélanie Laurent. This compelling narrative delves into the intertwined lives of two sisters in wartime France as they grapple with the ravages of World War II. The film draws its inspiration from Kristin Hannah’s acclaimed novel, ‘The Nightingale,’ known for its poignant portrayal of the human spirit during times of conflict. Adding to the intrigue, Elle Fanning is slated to share the screen with her sister, Dakota Fanning.

As of now, ‘The Nightingale’ is in the pre-production phase, with film enthusiasts and fans eagerly awaiting updates on this promising cinematic endeavor. The combination of a talented cast and a powerful historical backdrop sets the stage for what promises to be a captivating exploration of sisterhood, resilience, and the indomitable human spirit against the backdrop of one of the most tumultuous periods in history.

2. The Maid of Orleans (TBA)

Elle Fanning, Christopher Abbott, and Nadia Tereszkiewicz are poised to lead the cast of ‘The Maid of Orleans,’ a bold cinematic venture by Sarah Elizabeth Mintz, following her acclaimed work on ‘Good Girl Jane.’ Drawing loose inspiration from Mintz’s own real-life experiences, ‘The Maid of Orleans’ promises to delve into the intricate dynamics of sexual power both on and off the film set. In this captivating narrative, Elle Fanning takes on the role of Rebecca Spielman.

Spielman is a fresh film school graduate embarking on a journey to Paris to serve as the assistant to the brilliant yet tormented emerging director, Sammy Lindberg, (Christopher Abbott). As the production gains momentum, Spielman finds herself entangled in a complex web of passion and loyalty, struggling to meet escalating demands in a riveting exploration of ambition and desire. Currently in the pre-production phase, ‘The Maid of Orleans’ is poised to deliver a compelling examination of the human condition against the backdrop of the filmmaking world.

3. Rosebushpruning (TBA)

An eagerly awaited psychological drama, ‘Rosebushpruning,’ is on the horizon, featuring a stellar ensemble cast including Elle Fanning, Kristen Stewart, and Josh O’Connor. Helmed by director Karim Aïnouz and brought to life through a script crafted by Greek screenwriter Efthimis Filippou, the film weaves a haunting narrative centered around a young man wrestling with epilepsy, who concocts a chilling scheme to rid himself of his dysfunctional family.

This cinematic endeavor stands as an adaptation of the psychological classic ‘Fists in the Pocket’ by Marco Bellochio, which made its mark on the silver screen half a century ago. ‘Rosebushpruning’ is currently in the pre-production stage, generating palpable anticipation among film enthusiasts eagerly awaiting its release.

4. I Am Sybil (TBA)

Elle Fanning and Sarah Paulson have been cast as the leads in ‘I Am Sybil,’ a forthcoming film co-scripted and directed by Mirrah Foulkes, known for her work on ‘Judy & Punch.’ The movie dives into the captivating real-life narrative that inspired the best-selling book and cultural phenomenon surrounding the case of Sybil, one of the earliest widely recognized instances of Dissociative Identity Disorder. This gripping tale ignited a significant public discourse on questions of identity and mental health. As of now, the project is in the pre-production phase, generating considerable excitement as it prepares to bring this thought-provoking story to the screen.

5. Francis and the Godfather (TBA)

Prepare to be transported behind the scenes of cinematic history with ‘Francis And The Godfather.’ Directed by the talented Barry Levinson, this film promises an immersive journey into the making of the iconic ‘The Godfather.’ The spotlight falls on the young visionary Francis Ford Coppola as he navigates the challenging dynamics with producer Robert Evans during the creation of this cinematic venture. In this star-studded ensemble, Elle Fanning takes on the captivating role of Ali MacGraw, the actress who’s intertwined with Robert Evans, Paramount’s influential head of production.

Fanning joins a stellar cast that includes Oscar Isaac as director Francis Ford Coppola, Jake Gyllenhaal as Robert Evans, and Elisabeth Moss as Eleanor Coppola. As of now, ‘Francis And The Godfather’ is in the pre-production phase, eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the unfolding story of this remarkable cinematic endeavor. Stay tuned for more exciting updates on this captivating project.

6. Chippendales (TBA)

‘Chippendales’ is an eagerly anticipated biographical film directed by Craig Gillespie, offering a deep dive into a real-life story that challenged the very essence of the American dream. The film’s narrative follows the remarkable journey of Steve Banerjee, an Indian immigrant whose rise and ultimate fall in the United States are intricately woven around his creation of a strip club featuring female mud wrestling and exotic male striptease performances.

Although casting details have yet to be confirmed, speculations suggest that Elle Fanning might take on the role of Stratten. As of now, the project is in the exciting pre-production phase, poised to unveil a captivating tale of ambition, cultural diversity, and the complexities of the American entrepreneurial spirit.

7. A Complete Unknown (TBA)

Elle Fanning is poised to share the screen with Timothée Chalamet and Monica Barbaro in ‘A Complete Unknown,’ a highly anticipated biopic on the legendary Bob Dylan directed by two-time Oscar nominee James Mangold. The film’s narrative unfolds as a young Bob Dylan electrifies the folk music scene with his iconic guitar performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965. As of now, ‘A Complete Unknown’ is in the exciting pre-production phase, promising to transport audiences back to a pivotal moment in music history and shed light on the transformative journey of one of the most influential figures in the world of music. Stay tuned for further updates on this intriguing cinematic project.

Read More: Best Elle Fanning Movies