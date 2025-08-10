4 Best Emily Blunt Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Starting her acting career in theater, British actress Emily Olivia Laura Blunt made her on-screen debut in 2023 with the television drama ‘Boudica’ and ‘Henry VIII.’ While her feature film debut came a year later with ‘My Summer of Love,’ it was in 2006 that Emily got her breakthrough. She stars in 2 movies that came out that year, ‘Gideon’s Daughter’ and ‘The Devil Wears Prada,’ along with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.

In the following years, Emily solidified her place as a leading lady, with films such as ‘The Young Victoria,’ ‘Looper,’ ‘Edge of Tomorrow,’ ‘Sicario,’ ‘The Girl on the Train,’ and ‘Mary Poppins Returns.’ She also leads the franchise ‘A Quiet Place,’ helmed by her husband at the time of writing, John Krasinski. Beyond her work in the entertainment industry, Emily is a social activist who notably works with the American Institute for Stuttering to help children overcome a condition that she faced as a child. If you wish to explore Emily Blunt‘s works on Netflix, the following curated list will help you get started.

4. Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

The final film by director Mike Nichols, ‘Charlie Wilson’s War,’ tells the story of Congressman Charlie Wilson (Tom Hanks), Texas socialite Joanne Herring (Julia Roberts), and CIA agent Gust Avrakotos (Philip Seymour Hoffman). In the 1980s, the trio forms an unlikely alliance and lobbies to increase support for the Afghan mujahideen by the US during the Soviet–Afghan War. This, in turn, contributes to the fall of the Soviet Union and the end of the Cold War. Emily Blunt plays the role of Jane Liddle in the film. The daughter of one of Charlie’s constituents, she has a minor role where she seduces him at his apartment. Watch the movie based on George Crile III’s book ‘Charlie Wilson’s War: The Extraordinary Story of the Largest Covert Operation in History’ here.

3. Animal Crackers (2020)

Loosely based on the children’s book written by Scott Christian Sava, ‘Animal Crackers’ follows married couple Owen and Zoe, who work together at a dog biscuit company. As a taste tester, Owen’s work holds no excitement for him. On the other hand, Zoe sits on the company’s board and finds it difficult to make time for her family, including their daughter Mackenzie. At a time when they are at their lowest, the couple comes to inherit a travelling circus, as well as a box of magic crackers that turn them into animals. The inheritance comes with the responsibility of returning the circus to its glory days and keeping it out of the hands of an evil relative. Emily Blunt lends her voice to Zoe, while John Krasinski voices Owen. You can stream the film directed by Tony Bancroft, Scott Christian Sava, and Jaime Maestro here.

2. Sicario (2015)

Helmed by Denis Villeneuve, ‘Sicario’ revolves around Kate Macer (Emily Blunt), an idealistic FBI agent who rises through the ranks in the male-dominated profession to become one of the top agents overseeing cartel activities. CIA SAC officer Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) recruits Kate to a special task force in the war against drugs taking place along the southern border of the US. Led by the shady Alejandro Gillick (Benicio del Toro), a former prosecutor turned assassin for the CIA, Kate and her team travel back and forth across the US-Mexico border, hoping to flush out the members of a large cartel with the help of smaller ones. Watch the action crime thriller on Netflix.

1. Pain Hustlers (2023)

Adapted from the eponymous book by Evan Hughes, David Yates’ directorial ‘Pain Hustlers’ chronicles the life of Liza Drake (Emily Blunt), a single mom who loses her blue-collar job and finds herself struggling to provide for her family. When pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (Chris Evans) offers her a job, Emily embraces the lifeline and unquestioningly follows him and their boss, Andy Garcia (Dr. Neel), in a dangerous racketeering scheme. While this allows her financial status to shoot up, she slowly becomes concerned about the devastation that the company is causing, especially as the health of her daughter, Phoebe (Chloe Coleman), begins to deteriorate. View the crime comedy film here.

