All Anne Hathaway Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Growing up performing in school plays, Anne Jacqueline Hathaway was cast as a teenager in the 1999 television series, ‘Get Real.’ Her big-screen breakthrough came two years later when she bagged the lead role in the Disney comedy film ‘The Princess Diaries.’ In 2005. Anne transitioned to more mature roles with ‘Brokeback Mountain,’ following which she proved her range in a wide range of genres with movies such as ‘The Devil Wears Prada,’ ‘Rachel Getting Married,’ ‘Get Smart,’ ‘Love & Other Drugs,’ ‘Interstellar,’ ‘The Intern,’ and ‘The Idea of You.’

She made her mark in the comic book movies, playing Catwoman opposite Christian Bale‘s Batman in ‘The Dark Knight Rises‘ in 2012. The same year, Tom Hooper’s musical Les Misérables was released, where she plays Fantine, a prostitute dying of tuberculosis. The performance earned Anne an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Beyond her work in the entertainment industry, Anne is a social activist who has been appointed as a UN Women goodwill ambassador. If you are looking forward to seeing her works on Netflix, the following list is tailored for you.

2. The Intern (2015)

Helmed by Nancy Meyers, ‘The Intern’ tells the story of Ben Whittaker (Robert De Niro), a 70-year-old widower who gets bored with retirement and decides to get back to work. He gets hired as a senior intern at an online fashion site founded and run by Jules Ostin (Anne Hathaway). Soon, Ben becomes popular among his much younger co-workers, as well as a favorite of Jules. When the latter finds herself overwhelmed by new, unforeseen challenges at work and at home, she leans on calm and collected Ben for support. They grow a special bond of friendship as Ben uses his wisdom and humor to help guide Jules on her own journey. Watch the comedy drama here.

1. The Last Thing He Wanted (2020)

Based on Joan Didion’s novel of the same name, ‘The Last Thing He Wanted’ stars Anne Hathaway as a veteran DC journalist working for the Associated Press. While trying to break a story about arms dealing in South America, she unwittingly becomes its subject by helping her father broker a deal. Soon, she finds herself in the middle of government agencies and foreign militants, trying to make sense of a story that keeps getting bigger and more dangerous. You can stream the political thriller directed by Dee Rees on Netflix.

Read More: Best Melissa McCarthy Movies and Shows on Netflix