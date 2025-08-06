7 Best Melissa McCarthy Movies and Shows on Netflix (August 2025)

An acclaimed actress, comedian, screenwriter, and producer, Melissa Ann McCarthy wears many feathers on her cap. Cousin of actress and model Jenny McCarthy, Melissa made her television debut on Jenny’s eponymous show in 1997, followed by her feature film debut in 1999 with a minor role in ‘Go.’ She has earned her laurels on both platforms, winning Primetime Emmys and getting nods at the Oscars and the Golden Globes. On the small screen, she stars in shows like ‘Mike & Molly,’ ‘Gilmore Girls,’ and ‘Nine Perfect Murders,’ while her movie appearances include ‘Bridesmaids,’ ‘Identity Thief,’ ‘Tammy,’ ‘The Boss,’ and ‘Life of the Party,’ among others. Melissa also has a successful stand-up comedy career and has served as a host on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ If you are looking forward to sampling Melissa McCarthy‘s works on Netflix, the following list will help you get started.

7. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (2016)

Helmed by ‘Gilmore Girls’ series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ is a sequel to the original show that catches up with the inhabitants of Stars Hollow almost a decade later. The iconic mother-daughter duo of Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) rise together to face new challenges over the course of a year. The miniseries comprises four episodes, each representing a season, starting with winter and ending with fall. Along with many other original cast members, Melissa McCarthy returns in her role of Sookie St. James, although her appearance is brief and only in a single scene. You can watch it here.

6. Gilmore Girls (2000-2007)

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, ‘Gilmore Girls’ chronicles the life of Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and her daughter, Rory (Alexis Bledel). Living in the picturesque yet fictional town of Stars Hollow in Connecticut, Lorelai owns and runs a bed-and-breakfast, the Dragonfly Inn, with chef and best friend Sookie St. James (Melissa McCarthy). She also has to survive through the weekly dinners with her parents, the rich and eccentric Richard and Emily Gilmore, who always have a comment to share about their granddaughter’s life. On the other hand, Rory graduates from high school and gets into Yale University, and is best friends with Lorelai. You can stream all seven seasons of the comedy drama here.

5. The Happytime Murders (2018)

Directed by Brian Henson, ‘The Happytime Murders’ is the first film released by Henson Alternative, a banner of The Jim Henson Company aimed toward adult audiences. Set in a world where puppets and humans co-exist, the story follows Phil Philips, a private detective puppet who once worked at the Los Angeles Police Department. When the puppet cast of an old children’s television show starts getting killed across the city, the disgraced officer returns to LAPD as a consultant. He is reunited with his former human partner Connie Edwards (Melissa McCarthy), and the duo races against time to catch the killer before they strike again. Watch the unhinged adult puppet buddy cop crime comedy here.

4. Thunder Force (2021)

‘Thunder Force,’ directed by Ben Falcone, revolves around estranged childhood best friends Lydia Berman (Melissa McCarthy) and Emily Stanton (Octavia Spencer) who are reunited as adults. In a world filled with supervillains, the latter develops a formula to give regular humans extraordinary abilities. When Lydia accidentally injects herself with the serum that gives super-strength, she teams up with Emily, who has the power of invisibility, to form the titular Thunder Force and battle crime across Chicago. However, fighting with style is easier said than done for women in their forties with no prior training. Stream the superhero comedy here.

3. The Starling (2021)

From director Theodore Melfi, ‘The Starling’ follows Lilly Maynard (Melissa McCarthy), a middle-aged woman who finds her life and marriage upended after a great personal loss. As her husband, Jack (Chris O’Dowd), moves out of their home to recover, Lilly is left to deal with her grief on her own. Adding to her troubles, a starling makes a nest in her backyard and starts to harass and attack her, making Lilly comically obsess over killing it. Upon the insistence of a friend, she seeks guidance from psychologist-turned-veterinarian Dr. Larry Fine (Kevin Kline), who guides her in acknowledging and confronting her trouble. A heartfelt comedy drama, watch ‘The Starling’ on Netflix.

2. God’s Favorite Idiot (2022)

Created by and starring Ben Falcone, ‘God’s Favorite Idiot’ centers around mid-level tech-support employee Clark Thompson (Ben), who gets struck by lightning by a seemingly angelic cloud and begins to glow periodically. The event is witnessed by his friend and co-worker, Amily Luck (Melissa McCarthy), whom people in the office have a hard time believing because of her drug habits. However, Clark’s newfound ability is undeniable on sight and soon makes the news. As he tries to figure out the reason for being chosen by God, Satan and his followers appear, signaling the coming of the apocalypse. Binge the supernatural workplace comedy on Netflix.

1. Unfrosted (2024)

Marking the feature directorial debut of Jerry Seinfeld, ‘Unfrosted’ is a fictional retelling of the creation of Pop-Tarts toaster pastries, a classic American breakfast food. The narrative unfolds in Michigan in 1963, when the rivalry between the cereal companies Kellogg’s and Post hits the fan. Both of them race to create a pastry in the hope of changing breakfast in the country for the foreseeable future, and stack their R&D teams with experts from various fields. Melissa McCarthy stars in the film as Donna Stankowski, a NASA food scientist who joins the Kellogg’s team. Watch ‘Unfrosted’ here.

Read More: Best Jennifer Aniston Movies on Netflix