7 Shows Like Nine Perfect Strangers You Must See

Hulu’s ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ is a mystery drama series that throws the viewer into the psychedelic-filled world of a fancy wellness resort named Tranquillum House. Based on Liane Moriarty’s 2018 novel of the same name, the show follows nine city-dwelling strangers as they together embark on a journey to heal their trauma and attempt to reconcile their past, present, and future. However, things are not as they seem, and the resort’s Russian host harbors sinister secrets and motives of her own.

Starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa Mccarthy amongst others, ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ is Hulu’s most-watched original show to date. If you enjoyed its resort setting, exploration of trauma, the general aura of mystery, and finale twist, we have some amazing recommendations for you. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Homecoming (2018-2020)

‘Homecoming’, based on a podcast of the same name, documents the rocky transition of soldiers back into civilian life. A psychological thriller, this show explores what it’s like to live in an uncertain world full of paranoia. With a mysterious woman, confused characters, fragmented relationships, unethical experiments, and a shady wellness company, this Julia Roberts starrer has many of the elements that might impress you if you enjoyed ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’.

6. The Undoing (2020)

Based on the 2014 novel ‘You Should Have Known’ by Jean Hanff Korelitz, ‘The Undoing’ is a miniseries that chronicles the life of a wealthy therapist named Grace who dominates the social circles of Upper East Side, Manhattan. However, things go for a toss when Grace’s husband is accused of the murder of Elena, a young woman from Grace’s social circle.

As Grace and her family’s carefully cultivated high-society life crumbles to bits, dark truths surface. Starring Nicole Kidman (again!) and Hugh Grant, this show should give you your required dose of murder mystery and ambiguity found in seemingly solid relationships, the same way ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ does.

5. Manifest (2018-2022)

‘Manifest‘ is a supernatural drama show that portrays the chilling and confusing situation created when a plane mysteriously disappears, only to return after five years. The passengers onboard deal with an existential crisis as they struggle to accept their unrealized but inexplicable loss of time and attempt to reintegrate back into society. Like ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’, this Netflix show deals with strangers trying to work together to counter harrowing circumstances caused by forces beyond their control. There’s a terrifying murder mystery in ‘Manifest’ as well.

4. Dead To Me (2019-)

An intense dark comedy, ‘Dead to Me‘ explores the chaotic and deadpan humor-riddled life of no-nonsense single mother Jen, who struggles to cope with her real estate business and grieving children after the sudden death of her husband. Forced to join a support group, she comes across chirpy and cheerful Judy and eventually warms up to her. But can their friendship really heal Jen’s trauma when it is Judy’s secret past that derailed her life in the first place? Well, much like ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’, this series too explores themes of mystery, trauma, and the healing power of newly forged relationships.

3. Big Little Lies (2017-2019)

‘Big Little Lies is a mystery drama show based on a 2014 book also written by ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ author Liane Moriarty. The television drama is well-loved by fans for its intriguing and crisp portrayal of the lies that keep the lives of a group of friends intact. The show explores how a horrifying murder wreaks havoc on the wealthy beachfront town of Monterey, forcing three mothers — Celeste, Madeline, and Jane — to confront the ugly societal norms that control their notions of themselves, their relationships, and ultimately, their lives.

It makes perfect sense to watch this dark comedy after ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ — after all, both were conceived by the same creative mind. Both shows share common themes of mystery, interdependent relationships, and a sudden shift from the utopian to the anti-utopian. Additionally, you’ll get to see Nicole Kidman as ‘Celeste’ after enjoying her as ‘Masha.’ So, you must definitely add ‘Big Little Lies’ to your watch list!

2. The White Lotus (2021-)

If seeing the rich and privileged elites saunter around lavish retreats struggling with their inflated idea of the self and the world sounds worthwhile to you, give HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ a chance. This show chronicles what happens when strangers are thrust into an initially idyllic but ultimately terrifying setting — remind you of ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ much? With its eloquent satire on the disillusioned lives of the uber-wealthy and a strong emphasis on character relationships, this comedy-drama riddled with crimes is sure to keep you hooked.

1. Russian Doll (2019-)

If time loops, the inevitability of death, hallucinatory drugs, and strangers with troubled pasts meeting and working together interest you, you must give ‘Russian Doll’ a shot! When witty and uptight game developer Nadia keeps reliving her 36th birthday party and day of death, she is forced to confront her childhood trauma and existential crisis with the unexpected help of a stranger with depression stuck in the time loop with her.

Like ‘Nine Perfect Strangers,’ ‘Russian Doll’ deals with darker themes of trauma, death, and the ugly underbelly of human connections. It also explores the bonded-by-circumstance friendship between strangers, with a generous dose of dark humor and mind-bending surrealism.

