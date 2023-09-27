Amanda Seyfried’s acting journey began at 15 with roles in soap operas like ‘As the World Turns’ and ‘All My Children.’ She shot to stardom through the 2004 film ‘Mean Girls’ and TV shows such as ‘Veronica Mars’ and ‘Big Love.’ Amanda’s filmography boasts films like ‘Jennifer’s Body,’ ‘Dear John,’ and ‘Les Misérables.’ She earned acclaim for her portrayal of Marion Davies in ‘Mank,’ scoring nominations at the Golden Globes and Academy Awards. Her starring role in Hulu’s ‘The Dropout’ earned her a Golden Globe Award and an Emmy Award. The actress’ versatile career continues to shine as she is going to be a part of some exciting projects in the future as well. Here is a list of all the upcoming films of Amanda Seyfried!

1. My Ex-Friend’s Wedding (2024)

‘My Ex-Friend’s Wedding’ is a comedy film that follows four friends, who receive a drunken voicemail from their former best friend on the eve of her wedding. The bride-to-be confesses that she believes she is making a mistake, and the four friends decide to stop the wedding. Seyfried stars in the film along with Ariana DeBose, Chloe Fineman, Liza Koshy, and Megan Stalter. The project is helmed by Kay Cannon, who previously directed the 2018 sex comedy film ‘Blockers.’ The movie is currently in the post-production stage and is slated to be released in cinemas on May 10, 2024.

2. Seven Veils (TBA)

‘Seven Veils’ revolves around Jeanine, an earnest theater director who is tasked with remounting her former mentor’s most famous work, the opera Salome. As she re-enters the opera after many years, the disturbing memories and trauma of the past come back to haunt her. Seyfried essays the role of Jeanine and is joined by Rebecca Liddiard, Douglas Smith, Mark O’Brien, Vinessa Antoine, Michael Kupfer-Radecky, Ambur Braid, and others. The drama film, directed by Atom Egoyan (‘Guest of Honour’ and ‘The Captive’), premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2023. However, the theatrical or streaming release date of the film is yet to be announced.

