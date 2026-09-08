Amanda Seyfried’s acting journey began at 15 with roles in soap operas like ‘As the World Turns’ and ‘All My Children.’ She shot to stardom through the 2004 film ‘Mean Girls’ and TV shows such as ‘Veronica Mars’ and ‘Big Love.’ Amanda’s filmography boasts films like ‘Jennifer’s Body,’ ‘Dear John,’ and ‘Les Misérables.’ She earned acclaim for her portrayal of Marion Davies in ‘Mank,’ scoring nominations at the Golden Globes and Academy Awards. Her starring role in Hulu’s ‘The Dropout’ earned her a Golden Globe Award and an Emmy Award. The actress’s versatile career continues to shine as she is going to be a part of some exciting projects in the future as well. Here is a list of all the upcoming films of Amanda Seyfried!

1. Steps (November 20, 2026)

Seyfried has voiced Cinderella in the upcoming Netflix animated film ‘Steps,’ directed by AIyce Tzue and John Ripa. Riki Lindhome and Kate Micucci wrote the story. The movie will be a spin on the classic Cinderella tale, with the stepsisters taking center stage, and will see Cinderella team up with her siblings in an action-filled adventure. Blamed for magical mischief at the Royal Ball, stepsister Lilith turns her sister into a frog. She must work with Cinderella and a troll to save the kingdom and prove villains deserve happy endings, too. The voice cast also includes Ali Wong as Lilith, Stephanie Hsu as Margot, Emma Jagger as a young Cinderella, Daniel Radcliffe as the Prince, Young Mazino as Gef, and Peter Dinklage as Roderick. Oscar-winning composer Kris Bowers has created the score. Currently in post-production, ‘Steps’ will debut on Netflix on November 20, 2026.

2. Ted: The Animated Series (2026)

Seyfried has joined the voice cast of Peacock-backed animated comedy series ‘Ted: The Animated Series.’ Created by Seth MacFarlane, the show will follow the titular anthropomorphic teddy bear, showcasing its antics. The voice cast also includes MacFarlane as Ted, Mark Wahlberg as John, Jessica Barth as Tami-Lynn, Kyle Mooney as Apollo, and Liz Richman as Ruth. The show will take place after the events of the two “Ted” live-action movies. Currently in production, it will be released in 2026.

3. The Housemaid’s Secret (December 17, 2027)

Amanda Seyfried, Sydney Sweeney, and Michele Morrone will return for ‘The Housemaid’s Secret,’ a sequel to ‘The Housemaid,’ which was released in 2025. It will be based on the second novel in Freida McFadden’s best-selling trilogy, with Rebecca Sonnenshine back to adapt. Sweeney will be back as Millie, though we have to wait to see what roles are in store for Seyfried and Monroe, or if they reprise their roles as Nina Winchester and Enzo Accardi, respectively. Paul Feig, who directed the first one, will helm this one, too. Paul Anthony Kelly and Kirsten Dunst are also cast.

The story, as per the second book, has Millie dating a handsome lawyer and pursuing a career in social work. Though she thought her days of helping women in bad relationships were behind her, she comes across a situation that doesn’t feel right. As she works for Douglas Garrick, a very wealthy man, something feels off: his wife, Wendy, never comes out of her room as she is “unwell.” Then, when Millie notices blood in the laundry and insists on meeting Wendy, an encounter strengthens her resolve to address the situation. However, Douglas is dangerous, and Millie needs to be careful. Production on ‘The Housemaid’s Secret’ is slated to begin in Fall 2026. The movie will be released on December 17, 2027.

4. The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd (TBA)

Seyfried will star alongside Wunmi Mosaku, Tim Blake Nelson, Scoot McNairy, Missi Pyle, Elizabeth Marvel, Grant Harvey, and William Jackson Harper in Nelson’s prison-break thriller drama ‘The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd.’ Written by Nelson, the story follows a teacher in an abusive marriage who takes a job at a maximum security prison, where she falls for a charming inmate. The disastrous consequences call into question not only the nature of punishment and retribution, but the very limits of humanity. The movie has completed post-production and is slated to premiere at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival on Sep 13, 2026. A theatrical release date is awaited.

5. Octet (TBA)

Seyfried will star in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical drama ‘Octet.’ Dave Malloy adapted the screenplay from his own critically acclaimed musical of the same name, which follows eight internet-obsessed people who meet in a church basement, lock their phones in a box, and struggle with digital dependency using only their voices. The movie will explore incels, porn addiction, and cancel culture. The cast also includes Gaten Matarazzo, Rachel Zegler, Jonathan Groff, Tramell Tillman, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Phillipa Soo. Post-production is underway.

6. Skinny Dip (TBA)

Seyfried has been cast in the upcoming Prime Video crime drama series ‘Skinny Dip.’ Created by Adam Horowitz, Edward Kitsis, and Bill Lawrence, the story is adapted from Carl Hiaasen’s eponymous novel. The plot centers on a woman named Joey Perrone (Seyfried), whose second anniversary doesn’t go quite as planned. She expected earrings, but instead, her husband, Chaz, tries to kill her. She survives and teams up with a disgraced ex-cop to take revenge on Chaz. Production has yet to begin, and more details are awaited.

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