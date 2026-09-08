Octavia Spencer’s debut was in 1996, in a small role in the legal drama movie ‘A Time to Kill.’ It took 15 years, but she finally arrived and earned an Academy Award (for Best Supporting Actress) for ‘The Help’ (2011). Her other movies around that time include ‘Snowpiercer,’ ‘Hidden Figures,’ ‘Get On Up,’ and ‘Fruitvale Station.’ In all the above-mentioned movies, Spencer stands apart, no matter the length of her roles, and lays the blueprint for a promising actor with acute acting skills and a charming onscreen presence. The result was movies like ‘Ma,’ ‘The Shape of Water,’ ‘Luce,’ A Kid Like Jake,’ ‘Instant Family,’ the Netflix series ‘Self Made,’ and the Apple TV+ legal drama series ‘Truth Be Told,’ to name a few. So, if you are a fan of hers, you are surely waiting to learn about her upcoming projects.

1. Margie Claus (November 12, 2027)

‘Margie Claus’ is an animated comedy musical currently undergoing post-production under the direction of Kirk DeMicco. The story follows Margie, who has to find his husband, Santa, who has gone missing during the holidays and save Christmas. Cole Escola will be playing Levi, Margie’s “right-hand elf.” Kirk DeMicco is directing it. The voice cast also includes Melissa McCarthy as Margie Claus, Jim Gaffigan as Santa, and Andrew Scott as Jack Frost, along with Annie Mumolo, Georgette Falcone, Octavia Spencer, Gary Farmer, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Cedric Yarbrough, and Maria Bakalova. The movie will feature original songs written and produced by Grammy Award-winning artist Meghan Trainor, along with Falcone and Jones. The Warner Bros feature will be released on November 12, 2027.

2. Deck the Y’Alls (TBA)

Spencer, Jessica Chastain, and Wanda Sykes will be seen in the upcoming Holiday comedy movie ‘Deck the Y’Alls.’ Tracy Oliver and Stefanie Williams wrote the story, which follows Rachel Stein (Chastain), a savvy New York baker who can roll with anything, until she falls for Beau, a younger Southern gentleman, and heads to Charleston to spend Christmas with his family. But overprotective matriarch Gladys Gibbes (Spencer) is a true steel magnolia whose massive celebrity-chef persona will take all of Rachel’s bless-her-heart best to survive. Filming is underway.

3. Death of a Salesman (TBA)

Spencer and Jeffrey Wright will star in Chinonye Chukwu’s eponymous feature adaptation of Arthur Miller’s tragic play ‘Death of a Salesman.’ The story follows aging salesman Willy Loman, who grapples with the family relationships he sacrificed for his career. The story deals with the themes of unfaithfulness, honesty, and pursuing the American Dream. Wright will play Willy Loman, and Spencer will play Willy’s wife, Linda Loman. The cast also includes Corey Hawkins and Kelvin Harrison Jr.Currently in pre-production, the movie awaits a release date.

4. Ma 2 (TBA)

Spencer will reprise her role as Sue Ann Ellington in ‘Ma 2,’ the sequel to the psychological thriller movie ‘Ma.’ To be directed by Michael Showalter, the film’s plot has yet to be revealed, and so has the rest of the cast. Ashley Nicole Black wrote the story. The first film showed Sue Ann Ellington “getting bloody” with a group of high schoolers. Work on the script, headed by Ashley Nicole Black, is underway.

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