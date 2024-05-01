Laurien and Marc: Are the Fight for Paradise Contestants Together? 

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that Marc Marciano gained attention for all the wrong reasons throughout his stint on Netflix’s ‘Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust?’ He technically had a great game plan, but because it was completely selfish and involved manipulating all players until they themselves didn’t know who to believe, he was the villain. The fact that Laurien Polnau ended up being collateral damage didn’t help his image either, especially since he continued to exploit, gaslight, as well as lie to her even following his elimination.

Laurien and Marc’s Alliance Was Sudden

Despite the fact Laurien had stepped foot into this experiment as a newcomer after Marc had already established his place in the villa after a few initial days, they didn’t connect until later. That’s because this 31-year-old footballer was solely focused on his alliance with Shima Marandi and Eleyna Caterina at the time, only for the former to suddenly find herself back at camp. However, things changed during the Box Swap challenge as he and the 28-year-old actresses somehow found themselves at camp while most of his core people ended up at the villa.

Marc did subsequently succeed in charming a few of the contestants down with him so as to secure the numbers, only to begin focusing on Laurien after Shima was unexpectedly eliminated. He actually directly approached her and said they should team up since she was truly riding solo before throwing in the flirtatious line that she could sleep in his bed when they do ultimately get into the villa. He even pinky promised to really be “with her,” following which she stated in a confessional, “I think I can trust Marc. There’s definitely a bond now… a pinky promise is worth a lot to me.”

Though little did Laurien know that while she was jumping with joy and cuddling with Marc because she was genuinely glad to finally have a real thing, he was thinking of game strategy alone. “I’m a strategist,” he expressed in a confessional with a smirk. “I pull the strings here. It’s important to keep the cards up your sleeve… It’s a game, and there’s only a little time. So you have to move quickly. If Laurien falls in love, I can’t help it. I just want the prize money. What everyone else does with their feelings is their own issue.” But alas, he was eliminated just a short time later, leading her to learn of his manipulative tactics from their fellow contestants.

Laurien understandably didn’t know what or who to believe as time passed, so she did pull him alone to talk at the finale — instead of campaigning for her win as a finalist, this pure-hearted young woman was simply trying to secure her relationship with him. Without beating around the bush, she indicated she really felt there was something between them and asked if he was just playing a fake game with her, to which he lied to her face. He asserted he thought it was “crazy” for the others to even think of this prior to adding, “it was 100% honest,” causing her to obviously feel over the moon. He then continued this by voting for her to win, yet it didn’t pan out.

Laurien and Marc Are Not Romantically Involved in Any Manner

Despite Laurien conceding she’d grown really fond of Marc, it’s hard for us to imagine he’d have continued leading her on even after filming concluded or her deciding to stay with him upon learning the entire brutal truth. She’d stated in the original production, “I’m looking him in the eyes and I see none of it was fake,” so we can only imagine the heartbreak she must’ve felt over his utterly selfish actions. Nevertheless, from what we can tell, this duo is still in touch and has seemingly managed to remain on amicable terms — she’s Miss Universe Poland 2024 plus a rising actress, whereas he’s a professional athlete, so their busy lives probably also play a significant role in helping them move on and focus on positivity alone.

