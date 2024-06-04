Lawrence Guterman to Direct ‘Lunch Hour’ Next

Details regarding Lawrence Guterman’s next project have come to light! He is directing the comedy film ‘Lunch Hour’ next from Oren Safdie’s script. Filming is scheduled to commence on July 8 and will go on until July 27 in Owatonna, Minnesota. Casting is currently underway.

‘Lunch Hour’ is billed as a razor-sharp comedy exploring the anatomy of an affair. The story follows Henry, a disillusioned and awkwardly handsome architect and recent father of twins, who meets Alex, a dissatisfied dental hygienist with two grown daughters. Both share a passion for soup and the same lunch hour, leading to an innocuous friendship that quickly escalates. As they move from eating at the counter to sharing a booth, their relationship spirals out of control. The film delves into whether they can resist their impulses and preserve their marriages or if their appetite for danger and excitement will cloud their judgment, reducing them to a metaphorical bowl of split pea soup.

Guterman is returning to filmmaking after a 19-year break since his last feature, ‘Son of the Mask,’ released in 2005. His forthcoming projects include ‘The Adventures of Buddy Thunder,’ which tells the story of a man who, after becoming disabled in a plane crash that claimed the life of his new bride, rescues a puppy. This puppy goes on to become the fastest racing dog in the world, helping the man find love again. Guterman is also known for directing ‘Cats & Dogs,’ a film that delves into the covert, high-tech espionage war between cats and dogs, unbeknownst to their human owners. Additionally, he has directed episodes for television series such as ‘Mongo Wrestling Alliance’ and ‘Out of Jimmy’s Head.’

Safdie recently co-wrote the screenplay for ‘The Man Who Saved the Internet with a Sunflower,’ which explores the dramatic and unknown rise and fall of Rob Ryan, the ambitious tech entrepreneur who saved the Internet from collapsing in the 1990s and revolutionized modern life. He also co-wrote the script for ‘Bittersweet,’ a story centered on Ran, the head of an international investment company, and his complex relationships.

Recent projects filmed in Owatonna, Minnesota, include ‘Angry Neighbors’ and ‘Summertime Dropouts.’ Stay tuned for more details as this new project enters production.

Read More: Gene Fallaize to Direct ‘Nightmares’ Next