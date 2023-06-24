Lee Boyd Malvo: Where is the DC Sniper Killer Now?

As a documentary episode living up to its title in every way imaginable, Netflix’s ‘Catching Killers: Trained to Kill: The DC Sniper’ can only be described as equal parts baffling and haunting. That’s because it delves deep into the tale of John Allen Muhammad along with Lee Boyd Malvo, who together killed 17 people while wounding ten others over a period of mere weeks in 2002. Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about the latter — with a specific focus on his background, experiences, offenses, as well as current standing — we’ve got the essential details for you.

Who is Lee Boyd Malvo?

Although born in Jamaica on February 18, 1985, to unmarried couple Leslie Malvo and Una James, Lee primarily grew up in local areas before illegally arriving in the United States at 16 in 2001. He’d actually landed safely in Miami, but both he and his kind mother Una were reportedly arrested by the Border Patrol in December while trying to make their way into Bellingham, Washington. Though the former was released around a month later in January 2002 on a $1,5000 bond, which is when his connection with John Muhammad really expanded without any other supervision.