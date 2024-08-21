Lee Nayoung: Where is the Pop Star Academy Participant Now?

Netflix’s ‘Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE’ documents a year-long journey led by HYBE and Geffen Records to discover six talented individuals to form a girl band. Among the eager participants from across the globe was Lee Nayoung from South Korea. Despite her quiet and reserved demeanor, she charmed everyone with her exceptional singing abilities, earning a spot in the top 10. With support from fans not only in her home country but also from the judges, it was clear that her talent and achievements at such a young age were truly remarkable.

Nayoung’s Exceptional Vocal Talent Took Her Very Far

While several girls were being trained in the U.S., the team behind Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE was still scouting for more participants. During this search, Lee Nayoung was offered the opportunity to join the journey, and she eagerly accepted. Upon arriving at the training sessions, she was well aware of the expectations. She had participated in survival shows before and quickly adapted to the rigorous schedule. For the first round of the mission, Nayoung was placed in a vocal group, where her talent immediately caught the attention of fans voting for their favorite contestants.

After the results of the first mission were announced, Nayoung was thrilled to find herself ranked first, securing her place in the second round of the competition. The judges noted that a significant portion of her support came from fans in the U.S., who were impressed by her exceptional vocal abilities. For the second mission, she was required to dance and perform, a challenge that pushed her out of her comfort zone. However, her popularity and relentless hard work paid off, and she successfully made her way to the third round. However, even with the high public votes that she was receiving, the judges made a call. They were apprehensive about her desire to become a solo artist, and ultimately, she did not make it to the “top 10.”

Nayoung’s Elimination Disappointed Many of Her Fans

After her elimination from the competition, Lee Nayoung took to social media to express her gratitude to Dream Academy for the opportunity they had given her. She acknowledged that, while she primarily considered herself a singer, the intense training in dance and performance had significantly helped her grow as an artist. Many of her fans were disappointed by her unexpected elimination, especially since she had ranked third in public voting. Despite the setback, Nayoung reassured her supporters that although she was disappointed with the outcome, she was determined to continue pursuing her dreams. She promised to return with something even more significant and bigger, fueled by the experience and lessons she had gained from the competition.

Nayoung is a Part of a New Girl Group Today

Nayoung delivered on her promise to her fans and has made significant strides in her career. In March 2024, she was selected as one of the fifty participants in the JTBC survival show, ‘Girls on Fire.’ She quickly showcased her talent by performing songs she had perfected, gaining widespread support from viewers. Her popularity soared, and she secured the highest public votes, earning the first-place position. As a result, she became a member of the girl group alongside Hwang Seyoung, Lee Sooyoung, Kang Yunjeong, and Yang Irae. The victory came with a prize of ₩200,000,000, an album release, a national concert tour, and a global showcase. The group is set to make its debut in the second half of 2024. Until then, Nayoung has expressed a desire to save some money and take a short trip to Japan to unwind before her busy schedule takes over.

Nayoung is Excited to Start a New Phase of Her Life

Nayoung has cultivated a sizeable fan base in Korea and among anyone interested in K-pop. She has been posting cover songs to stay relevant and in practice ahead of her girl group’s big debut, keeping her presence strong in the public eye. While her YouTube channel is still growing, her Instagram has seen a significant increase in followers, now boasting over 30k fans. In April 2024, she celebrated her 22nd birthday, filled with excitement for the future and a promise to continue working hard. As a gem in the industry with undeniable talent, it’s inspiring to watch her grow and steadily achieve her dreams.

