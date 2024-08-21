Emily Kelavos: Where is the Pop Star Academy Participant Now?

Netflix’s ‘Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE’ documents a year-long journey led by HYBE and Geffen Records to discover six talented individuals to form a girl band. Among the eager participants from across the globe was Emily Kelavos, whose bubbly personality and dance skills charmed everyone before she honed in on her singing too. That’s how she made it into the top 10, but low support from fans online owing to her looks made it clear that despite her talent being remarkable, she might not end up in the group despite being a perfect fit.

Emily Kelavos’ Dancing Skills Made Her Stand Out

Having been passionate about the craft of dance from the age of 4, Emily began training in it and ended up actually wanting to pursue it as a career before she had even graduated high school. The Dallas, Texas native hence relocated to Los Angeles, California, and began living with her mentors, who practically consider her their daughter and want her to succeed just as much as she wants it. That’s why it was so easy for her to be selected for the global girl group training and development program, too, because she was already doing something like it, all the while attending school.

The truth is that Emily shone in dance from the day she first walked into the studio. She showed them why she had applied as a dance specialist and that she could perfect any move in the blink of an eye. Her singing, on the other hand, was far from perfect and pitchy, but the way she resolved to work on it and gave her 200% in every lesson soon resulted in her coming out the other end. Therefore, by the time the Dream Academy finale rolled around, she was one of the top contenders to make it into the girl group, only to not be selected primarily owing to fan voting – she simply didn’t have enough fans as the ones selected.

Emily Kelavos Continues to Follow Her Dream

While Emily’s heart did shatter when her name wasn’t called out to be a member of KATSEYE, she doesn’t regret the journey or the end result one bit because it prepared her for this crazy industry. It taught her that it can be intense and fulfilling all at once, all the while also being exhausting because of the sheer efforts she has to give – she has to be an athlete and a performer all at once. Therefore, today, still based in Los Angeles, Emily continues to try to make a name for herself in the entertainment world as an actress, dancer, model, as well as singer. She has already landed some opportunities, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for her.

After all, Emily has featured in the Emmy-winning drama series ‘This Is Us,’ the fan-favorite comedy series ‘Fresh Off the Boat,’ and even had a brief stint in the horror film ‘The Lazarus Effect.’ As if that’s not enough, she has taken the lead in various dance cover sessions, gone viral a couple of times, modeled for Wes Klain, and done partnerships with some other brands. Honestly, Emily is on the right track, and with just a sprinkle of luck as well as her continued hard work, she can break all bounds as a multi-faced artist plus performer.

Emily Kelavos Built Some Lifelong Friendships Through Dance Academy

The journey Emily shared with her fellow like-minded trainees to end up making a name for themselves as pop stars resulted in them forming a uniquely special bond. Each individual shared in each others’ victories and setbacks, with her finding solace in Slovakian Adéla Jergova, Hawaiian Megan Skiendiel, as well as Indian American Ezrela in particular. She even understood not everyone could make it into the group, so she supported and actually continues to support the six girls who made it into KATSEYE, as well as all the other former trainees too. From commenting on their posts to resharing their originals to just going everything in her power to show her support for them, she has been doing so. In other words, she is a girls girl in every way.

