Is Leigh Wainscott Based on a Real Person? Where is She Now?

‘Roofman‘ presents the story of Jeffrey Manchester, a criminal who uses his charm and sharp wit to get himself out of tight spots. After getting convicted for a string of robberies, Jeff manages to escape from his imprisonment, back in the outside world, even if on the lam. Once outside, he decides to lie low in a toy store until he can put together the means to flee from the country and start a new life. However, as the transition period stretches and his lair at the toy store becomes a hidden home of sorts, the man finds himself venturing into the neighborhood, under a new identity. Soon enough, a few church meetings result in romance blooming between him and Leigh Wainscott, an employee at the same Toys “R” Us store that houses his makeshift bed. Naturally, this risky relationship leads the criminal down unexpected paths. Leigh plays an integral part in the narrative, influencing and informing the course of Jeff’s on-screen narrative. For the same reason, fans of this true-story-inspired tale are bound to wonder about the real-life counterpart behind this character.

The Real Leigh Wainscott Did Not Work At Toys R Us

Despite its occasional divergence from reality, ‘Roofman,’ a fictionalization of real-life events, remains closely tied to the real-life story of the titular criminal, Jeffrey Manchester. Naturally, Leigh Wainscott, one of the most instrumental players in the film, is based on the eponymous real-life counterpart. The real Leigh Wainscott, now Moore, met the real-life Jefferey Manchester in 2004. At the time, she was freshly separated and in the process of finalizing her divorce from her ex-husband. When the duo met, she was working a corporate job at a large automotive group in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Furthermore, Moore was sharing custody of three children, daughters Ashley and Ginny, and son Matt. Although the film portrays Leigh as an employee at the same Toys “R” Us that serves as Jeff’s hiding spot, reality was evidently much different. For the same reason, Moore and Manchester’s off-screen meeting diverged from the on-screen Toy Drive meet-cute. In reality, the latter had decided to go out on the town under the alias “John Zorn” sometime around November 2004. This is when he met Moore, another churchgoer. Following their initial meeting, the two met up again at a TGI Friday’s singles brunch, where she eventually ended up asking her out.

As a result, a relationship bloomed between the two that lasted for a couple of months. Reportedly, throughout their relationship, Moore was unaware that Manchester, or Zorn as she knew him, had an ex-wife or kids. Overall, there are notable differences between the real-life version of the couple’s story and its cinematic portrayal. Even so, the nature of their relationship and the circumstances surrounding it remain kindred. Therefore, much like the overarching story itself, Leigh Wainscott’s character remains rich in fictionalized details born of dramatizing a true story. Still, despite the differences between Leigh and Moore, the character and her source of inspiration remain interconnected.

Jeffrey Manchester’s Arrest Unraveled Differently in Real Life

In the film, Jeff’s arrest happens on Christmas, when he decides to skip his flight to spend the holiday with Leigh and his family. The emotionally charged scene comes with the understanding that the latter had actively worked with the police to catch him after learning about his identity following the attempted robbery at the toy store. In real life, the circumstances around Jeffrey Manchester’s re-arrest differed in detail. For one, Leigh Moore, nee Wainscott, didn’t actually witness the robbery. Instead, two Toys “R” Us employees managed to escape, throwing a curveball at the robber’s plan. This led him to make a quick getaway, after which the authorities were able to find his lair in the store and the nearby Circuit City place. Fingertips procured from the location further helped the cops identify the fugitive.

From there, the police inquired about Manchester in the neighboring areas, which is how they came to learn about his alias, John Zorn, and subsequently led them to Moore. Thus, Sgt. Scheimreif revealed the truth about the robber to the other woman, convincing her to cooperate with the police in setting up a trap for Manchester. The couple already had plans to meet up for Moore’s birthday on January 5, 2005. Once she called him to confirm their plans, the police were able to track him down and arrest him as he arrived at her apartment. Reportedly, he had plans to skip town on the same day. It’s worth noting that this incident was significantly modified in the film to better serve the overall narrative, on-screen characterizations, and storytelling.

Leigh Moore’s Involvement in Roofman Rekindled Her Connection With Jeffrey Manchester

For the most part, Leigh Moore seems to prefer a private life, only occasionally making appearances to share insight or comments about her old relationship with Jeffrey Manchester. “I just hold onto the good stuff,” she told The Charlotte Observer. “I just know what a kind, sensitive, caring person he is.” Reports suggest that she got married in 2016, when she changed her name to Moore. It’s likely that she still lives in Charlotte, North Carolina. While her professional life, much like her personal, remains hidden behind a privacy lens, her contribution to Derek Cianfrance’s film ‘Roofman’ has briefly brought her back into the limelight.

Much like many other real-life individuals involved in Manchester’s life, Moore was also consulted to some degree to achieve a sense of realism and authenticity. Additionally, the film also features her in a brief cameo role as a school crossing guard. In a surprising turn of events, this led to her reconnecting with her ex-boyfriend, who is still serving his prison sentence. While the two had lost touch shortly after Manchester’s arrest, Moore always remembered him in a good light, holding the conflicting ideals of John Zorn, her boyfriend, and Jeffrey Manchester, the criminal. After working on the film, she reached out again to the convict, striking up regular contact with him once more.

