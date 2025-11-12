Is Mitch Haggin Based on a Real Toys R Us Manager?

Derek Cianfrance’s crime comedy film ‘Roofman’ revolves around the titular character, Jeffrey Manchester, a robber who chooses a Toys “R” Us as his hiding spot while on the run from the authorities. A series of ill-advised life choices—namely, committing enough robberies at fast food places to earn himself a criminal nickname—lands the divorced father in prison for a long time. However, instead of serving his sentence, Jeff ends up carrying out an impressive, first-of-its-kind escape from the correctional facility. Yet, the difficult part of laying low as a fugitive arrives in the aftermath.

As a result, the criminal decides to make a lair for himself in a toy store, living on superhero bedsheets, M&M’s, and baby formulas. During this time, Jeff finds himself meeting some interesting people, like Leigh, a single mother, whom he ends up dating, and Mitch Haggin, the manager, who remains unaware of the convict’s presence in his store. Given the fascinating real-life inspiration behind this tale, the origins of Mitch’s character become all the more intriguing.

Mitch Haggin is a Fictional Character Likely Inspired by a Real Toys “R” Us Manager

‘Roofman’ is a true-story inspired film that dramatizes the real-life story of Jeffrey Manchester. The real-life criminal was given the titular nickname due to his string of robberies, wherein he stole from numerous fast-food places by breaking in through the roof. Although these robberies, which lasted from the 90s to early 2000s, stopped with Manchester’s arrest on May 20, 2000, a different, equally illegal adventure awaited the convict’s future. In 2004, he broke out of the Brown Creek Correctional Institution in Polkton, North Carolina, and became a full-fledged fugitive. While evading the authorities and biding his time for a grand escape, the robber started squatting at a Toys “R” Us store, where he ended up staying for months.

Thus, despite the numerous creative liberties the film takes in Jeff’s on-screen narrative, this aspect of the story remains rooted in reality. However, the same cannot be said for the narrative tool of Mitch Haggin’s character. There would have most certainly been a manager at the real Toys “R” Us store in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Independence Boulevard, which became the hidden lair for Manchester in real life. Nonetheless, there seems to be no evident public records of their name(s) or direct accounts of their experiences. Therefore, it’s likely that ‘Roofman’ fictionalizes the characterization of the manager as Mitch Haggin, shaping him in the service of the narrative. Ultimately, unlike many of the other characters in the film, Mitch isn’t one with a direct and comparative off-screen counterpart.

Yet, Mitch and his contribution to the narrative create the ideal space to depict some of the realities of Manchester’s experiences during his hideout at Toys “R” Us during 2004 to early 2005. For instance, the criminal actually installed baby cameras throughout the store to keep an eye out. Furthermore, he also reportedly made changes to the scheduling system of the store, either for convenience or a simple desire for mischief and chaos. Notably, this makes Mitch’s unpleasant disposition as a boss and Jeff’s desire to mess with his schedule as revenge likely fictionalized details in the film. On the other hand, the tense air of fear and danger Jeff creates during his attempted robbery at the store, as experienced through Mitch’s character, presents a more realistic depiction. Ultimately, while many of the storylines surrounding the on-screen manager find a realistic origin, the character himself is largely a work of fiction.

