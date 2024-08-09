Leilah and Leslie: Where is the Dance Mom Duo Now?

Hulu’s ‘Dance Moms: A New Era’ spotlights the journey of young dancers at the prestigious Studio Bleu Dance Center. While the series featured seven mother-daughter pairs, it was the determination and dedication of Leilah and Leslie Bell that truly shone through. As Leilah honed her craft and steadily gained the coach’s recognition, Leslie was beside her, offering unwavering support and attending to her every need. Their harmony was evident, even in the most challenging and high-pressure moments. They maintained their focus and composure, never straying from their shared goal of giving Leilah a chance to excel.

Leslie Helped Leilah Understand The Stakes of Her Performances

Leilah Bell began her dance journey at the tender age of five under the guidance of Glo Hampton, who quickly recognized her potential and believed sincerely in her abilities. This belief led to Leilah being selected as part of the elite team. From the start, Leilah earned praise for her skills and her remarkable ability to master new techniques swiftly. Her consistency on the dance floor was a source of pride for her mother, Leslie. However, during a glimpse into their home life, Leslie candidly expressed that she sometimes felt guilty about her demanding schedule, which limited her availability compared to other mothers. Despite this, she remains focused on what she can control, striving to support her daughter in the best way possible.

When the time came for the team to perform in the semi-finals, Glo selected Leilah as one of the top five dancers to represent the group. Leilah was given a significant role in the routine, but unfortunately, she fumbled on stage. Glo, visibly disappointed, made it clear to the young dancer that such errors were unacceptable, especially at such a critical level of competition. She emphasized that if Leilah were serious about pursuing a dance career, she would need to put in much more effort. Understanding the necessity of strict coaching, Leslie chose not to interfere in the process. Despite her maternal instincts to comfort her daughter, Leslie knew the best way for Leilah to grow was to face the same challenges as her peers. This approach paid off, as Leilah made no mistakes at the national competition, contributing to the team’s victory as national champions for the year.

Leilah Continues to Learn From Her Talented Mentors

Leilah continues to be a dedicated Bleu Junior Elite team member, flourishing under the expert tutelage of Glo Hampton and other renowned mentors. Her training has been diverse and intensive, as she has participated in specialized sessions with professional dancers like Baylee Hamblin, Daniel Montera, and Jessica Amorello. She expanded her flexibility and technique by taking a specialized stretching lesson with Sabrina Fox, enhancing her performance skills.

In 2024, Leilah has focused heavily on solo performances, executing four routines, all in the jazz style. Her affinity for contemporary jazz is evident in her performances, three of which were choreographed by Kaeli Ware, showcasing her ability to interpret and perform complex, expressive pieces with grace and precision. Her hard work and dedication have paid off, as she clinched the Title Champion award at the Star Power Talent competition in May 2024, a title she has now won more than three times. This accomplishment and her recognition as an SDA World Dance Pageant Finalist underscores her growth and solidifies her reputation as a standout performer in the competitive dance scene.

Leslie is Juggling the Lives of Her Three Children Today

Leslie Bell’s life is a whirlwind of activity, balancing the demands of her career with the responsibilities of raising her three children. Her days are filled with managing the schedules of her daughter Leilah, who is immersed in the competitive dance world, and her two sons, Bryce and RJ, who are equally committed to their sports—basketball, and lacrosse, respectively. Despite the time-consuming nature of Leilah’s dance commitments, Leslie makes a conscious effort to be present for all her children, attending their games and events and cheering them on with the same enthusiasm she shows at Leilah’s dance competitions.

Her husband, Russell Bell, is her unwavering partner in this busy journey, supporting her every step of the way and helping to ensure that their home remains a place of love and encouragement. Leslie never misses an opportunity to remind her family how much they mean to her, embodying the role of a dedicated mother and wife, even as she navigates the challenges of her own professional life.

Read More: Audrey and Tammi: Where is the Dance Mom Duo Now?