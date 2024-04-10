Where Are Lenford Crawford, Sniper Carty, and David Mylvaganam Now?

In November 2010, Jennifer Pan pulled off her orchestrated plan of forever getting rid of her parents — Bich Ha Pan and Huei Hann Pan. She took the help of three hitmen — Lenford Crawford, Eric Shawn “Sniper” Carty, and David Mylvaganam — who entered the Pan household with her, giving them easy access. They shot her mother to death, but her father survived and recounted the actual events of the fateful night. Netflix’s ‘What Jennifer Did’ is a true crime documentary that provides the viewers with all the intricate details of the case, along with insightful interviews with the victim’s loved ones and experts that helped uncover the truth.

Lenford, Sniper, and David Were Involved in the Murder of Bich and Huei Pan

Since Jennifer Pan’s parents were strict towards her, she felt more than just uncomfortable with all these restrictions in place, which included not being allowed to date Daniel Wong. Thus, the mastermind behind the entire debacle of November 8, 2010, Jennifer Pan, had been thinking of getting her parents killed since the spring of 2010. Although Jennifer and Daniel had broken off contact with each other for a while, they reportedly got back together and had plans to move in together. So, together, they weaved a plan to hire a professional hitman to kill her parents for about $10,000. To get the plan in motion, Daniel introduced Jennifer to a Jamaican-born guy named Lenford Roy Crawford AKA Homeboy.

Lenford then got in touch with Eric Shawn “Sniper” Carty, who also contacted another man named David Mylvaganam, a Montreal native. All three men resided in different areas of the nation — Lenford in Brampton, David in Toronto, and Sniper did not have a specific place of residence at the time. When everything was in place, on November 8, 2010, Jennifer unlocked the front door of her family residence in the Unionville neighborhood of Markham, Ontario, and talked to David on the phone. Soon, the three hitmen sneaked inside the house armed with guns. As per Sniper’s claims, he was involved in the planning of the attack, selecting the other two men, and driving during the mission. Once they ransacked the bedroom and other areas of the house, they took Bich and Huei down to the basement and shot them.

While Bich was killed on the spot, Huei managed to survive the fatal gunshot wounds. After taking the cash, including the $2,000 from Jennifer, the three men fled the neighborhood. A few months later, in 2011, Sniper was arrested for an unrelated crime and convicted of first-degree murder for the 2009 killing of Kirk Matthews. Eventually, all three men were arrested and charged at different places by the authorities. On April 14, 2011, David was caught and handcuffed at the Jane Finch Mall in North York, Toronto, on April 14, 2011. A day later, the police charged Sniper with another murder count in Maplehurst Correctional Complex in Milton, Ontario, where he was being held at the time. As for Lenford, he was taken into custody on May 4, 2011, in Brampton and charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to murder.

While Sniper Died in His Cell, Lenford and David Remain Behind Bars

Lenford Crawford, Sniper Carty, and David Mylvaganam stood on trial along with the other defendants, starting on March 19, 2014. After ten long months of trial, all three pleaded not guilty to all the charges against them. However, on December 13, 2014, David and Lenford were found guilty and convicted for the same charges, receiving life sentences without the possibility of parole for 25 years. Although Sniper was tried with other killers, his lawyer fell ill, which led to his case being declared a mistrial. But about a year after the sentencing of Lenford and David, in December 2015, Sniper was sentenced to 18 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder. Unlike his partners, he was eligible for parole after nine years.

In late 2017, Sniper appealed his murder conviction of Kirk Matthews, but the court denied it. Just a few months later, while serving his sentence, Sniper, aged 38, was found dead in his prison cell on April 26, 2018. According to some police sources, he was stabbed to death. Five years later, in May 2023, Lenford and David, and other perpetrators of the case, appealed for a new trial for their first-degree murder convictions. The Court of Appeal for Ontario granted the appeal by ruling that the trial judge did not consider scenarios that would lead to second-degree murder. But at present, Lenford Crawford and David Mylvaganam are serving their respective sentences in two separate prisons in Canada.

