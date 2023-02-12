Lesley Howell & Trevor Buchanan Murders: Where Are Hazel Stewart & Colin Howell Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Deadly Women: Beauty and the Beastly’ follows the double murder of Lesley Howell, 31, and Trevor Buchanan, 32, in a garage at Lesley’s father’s house in Castlerock, County Londonderry, in May 1991. The case was solved after nearly three decades after major discrepancies were found in the investigation and a surprising twist. If you’re intrigued and want to know the killers’ identities and whereabouts, we’ve your back. Let’s start then, shall we?

How Did Lesley Howell and Trevor Buchanan Die?

Hazel Stewart, originally from Omagh in County Tyrone, married RUC (Royal Ulster Constabulary) constable Trevor Buchanan in their local Baptist Church in July 1981. Two children, Lisa and Andrew, quickly followed. The family moved to Coleraine in 1986 and settled in the upper-middle-class Charnwood Park estate. It was in 1989 that Stewart first met her accomplice, Colin Howell, at swimming lessons in Ballymoney Leisure Centre organized by the Evangelical sect of which they were both members.

Howell, the apparently high-flying and charismatic dental surgeon, seemed to offer the ‘excitement’ that Stewart craved after years of marriage to uniform RUC Constable Buchanan, whom she described as ‘ordinary.’ Shortly after their initial meeting, Howell and Stewart commenced a torrid affair, involving the use of mind-bending drugs administered by Howell, betrayal, and a near-narcissistic mutual obsession.

At their secret rendezvous at Castleroe Forest Park on the Kilrea Road, they were discovered in a ‘compromising’ position in Howell’s car by a prying member of their evangelical Baptist sect. On learning of their betrayal, Leslie Howell, who had just given birth to her fourth child, took an overdose of her dentist husband’s secret stash of prescription-only Temazepam sleeping tablets.

Who Killed Lesley Howell and Trevor Buchanan?

RUC member Trevor Buchanan admitted that he was “absolutely gutted” on learning of his cheating wife’s sordid affair with Howell, yet both cuckolded spouses were adamant that they wanted their respective marriages to continue with the help of counseling, provided by their seemingly omnipresent fire and brimstone preacher. Despite both Howell and Stewart attending church-based counseling sessions, admitting their affairs to their respective spouses, and supposedly reconciling, the physical relationship continued surreptitiously, often during times when RUC constable Trevor Buchanan was on night duty.

It transpired during the trial of Hazel Stewart that she fell pregnant during her affair with dentist Colin Howell. Unsure if the baby was Howell’s or her husband’s, Howell arranged for her to have a termination at a private clinic in London and at Howell’s insistence returned home on the day of the operation, resulting in Stewart hemorrhaging on the flight home. Howell also sent a later partner to the same clinic for multiple abortions while she was under his manipulative influence.

Dentist Howell and the former Sunday School teacher then hatched a plot to kill their respective spouses, in what was almost the perfect murder. Motivated by both lust and greed, Howell and Stewart inherited hundreds of thousands of pounds from their murdered spouses’ life insurance policies. In what was most certainly a murderous joint venture, cold-blooded Stewart drugged her husband with powerful Lorazepam tranquilizers in preparation for Howell’s arrival at her home to finish the hapless victim with a do-it-yourself gas chamber, consisting of a hosepipe and the nozzle of his infant’s feeding-bottle!

A similar fate had earlier befallen the dentist’s wife, Lesley Howell, with the murderers then cooperating to place their lifeless bodies in Howells’ wife’s car. Howell and Stewart then commenced a macabre ‘dance of death’ to convince Buchanan’s investigating RUC colleagues that a double suicide had occurred at the garage of Lesley Howell’s late father’s Castlerock home, ironically part of a picturesque cottage terrace known as ‘The Twelve Apostles’! Lesley Howell’s body was discovered in the boot of her car, while Trevor Buchanan’s body was found in the driver’s seat of the car with the door opened.

Despite vocal reservations by a number of colleagues of Buchanan and members of Coleraine Baptist Church who were privy to Howell and Stewart’s affair, the investigating RUC detectives and the coroner concluded wrongly that the pair had taken their lives in a bizarre suicide pact. Both murderers made a substantial financial gain from the deaths of their heavily insured spouses. At Howell’s trial, a prosecution barrister asserted that he gained £414,000 from his wife’s will, life insurance, and an endowment from her late father’s estate.

Stewart and Howell’s affair continued for some time after their murderous activities, but Stewart was to have several other partners, after her macabre love affair with Howell ended, before marrying yet another RUC officer, this time former Superintendent David Stewart. Driller-killer Howell suffered mixed fortunes after inheriting the loot from his murdered wife’s life insurance. He became an acclaimed cosmetic dental surgeon to the rich and famous and built up an extensive real estate portfolio.

Where Are Hazel Stewart and Colin Howell Now?

However, following the tragic accidental death of his son in Russia and losing hundreds of thousands of pounds in dodgy investment deals in the Philippines, Howell ‘confessed’ his murderous activities to an ‘elder’ of his Evangelical sect, which set in motion the chain of events which eventually led first to Howell’s and then Stewart’s double-murder conviction at Coleraine Crown Court.

Howell – who is currently languishing in HMP Maghaberry serving out a 21-year sentence – was later also convicted of carrying out a string of sex assaults against women patients in his Coleraine dental practice. Hazel was given an 18-year life sentence and has already had two appeals against her conviction dismissed. But before returning to the Court of Appeal, Hazel must first persuade the criminal courts that she was a victim of repeated rape by her manipulating lover Howell.

