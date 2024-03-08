Let Them Eat Candles Shark Tank Update: A Tasty Solution for Melted Candles

Birthday celebrations have been an integral part of human culture, marked by joyous gatherings, colorful decorations, and the iconic birthday cake adorned with candles. The birthday industry thrives on creating memorable experiences, but one common issue often arises—the melted wax from candles dripping onto the cake. Addressing this challenge, Let Them Eat Candle entered the scene with a distinctive solution. Their innovative approach to replacing traditional candles with edible, flavorful options not only eliminates the mess but also adds a delightful twist to the birthday tradition. The founders presented their unique concept on the 15th episode of the 15th season of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank.’

Let Them Eat Candles: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Loree Sandler, an alumna of Vassar College and the University of Illinois, initially pursued a career in architecture, leveraging her economics degree. However, after embracing motherhood and welcoming three boys into her family, she made a pivotal decision to temporarily set aside her professional pursuits and devote herself entirely to the role of a full-time mother. Despite the pause in her formal career, Loree remained committed to learning and exploring new opportunities.

Her transformative journey began on her youngest son’s 12th birthday when she witnessed the painstakingly prepared cake being marred by melted candles amid the joyous celebration. Motivated by this experience, she embarked on a mission to redefine the conventional norms of traditional candles by creating an innovative solution—edible birthday candles. To equip herself for this culinary venture, Loree enrolled in classes at Chicago’s French Pastry School and furthered her skills at the Chocolate Academy.

Undeterred by the challenges, Sandler began the process of developing prototypes and found support through her involvement with The Hatchery Chicago, an incubator fostering food and beverage entrepreneurs. She founded Let Them Eat Candles in 2012 and her product caught the attention of the prestigious Martha Stewart’s American Made contest, earning her recognition on a national platform. While local businesses appreciated her visionary approach, the limitations of single-handed management hindered the scalability of the business.

In a turning point for Let Them Eat Candles, Sandler’s entrepreneurial journey gained momentum in 2015 when she formed a strategic partnership with Robert Michelson, her husband. Operating under the banner of Glencoe Studio, this collaboration led to refinements in packaging and molding processes, aligning the product more closely with customer demands and enhancing its overall polish. Presently, Let Them Eat Candles operates as a subsidiary under Glencoe Studio, specializing in the production of handcrafted premium edible chocolate candles.

Where is Let Them Eat Candles Now?

The edible chocolate candles from Let Them Eat Candles quickly captured the market’s attention, resonating with consumers’ desires for innovative birthday solutions. The brilliance of the idea garnered recognition in prominent media outlets, including The Washington Post, Parents, and Good Morning America. Let Them Eat Candles achieved further visibility through features on Food Network’s ‘Chopped Sweets’ and numerous national and international magazines, podcasts, and TV shows. The pinnacle moment arrived with their appearance on ‘Shark Tank,’ catapulting the brand to new heights and introducing it to a broader customer base, solidifying its place in the public’s imagination.

Let Them Eat Candles’ edible chocolate candles are conveniently accessible, with availability in major grocery chains across the United States and on popular online platforms like Amazon. Customers can also make purchases directly through the brand’s website, where a set of three candles is priced at $11.95. For customers interested in bulk purchases at wholesale rates, Let Them Eat Candles offers the option to connect directly through their website. This allows potential buyers to explore attractive offers and secure cost-effective deals on these innovative edible chocolate candles.

The candles come in various appealing patterns, including Ghost Flowers, Numbers, Spirals, Sprinkles, and Stars. Featuring a paraffin-coated cotton wick that cannot be eaten, each candle boasts a burn time of approximately 55 seconds, after which the wick automatically extinguishes and can be safely removed. Given their edible nature, the candles are stamped with an expiration date to ensure product safety.

Testimonials from satisfied customers underscore the success and appreciation garnered by the brand for its inventive product. The business model, marked by a strategic partnership and continuous improvement, has played a pivotal role in the company’s growth. With a promising future ahead and more products lined up for release, Let Them Eat Candles is poised to continue delighting customers with its unique and delicious offerings, making celebrations even more memorable.

Read More: Psyonic on Shark Tank: Boosting Accessibility of Advanced Prosthetics