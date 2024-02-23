Psyonic on Shark Tank: Boosting Accessibility of Advanced Prosthetics

Bionic hands, a remarkable advancement in prosthetics, aim to replicate the functionality and dexterity of natural hands, providing individuals with limb differences a renewed sense of independence and capability. Desired features in a bionic hand include precise and intuitive control, realistic movement, and a natural appearance. Advanced sensors and artificial intelligence contribute to enhanced functionality, allowing users to perform intricate tasks with greater ease.

Bionic hands can be truly life-changing, offering users the ability to grasp objects, perform delicate motions, and regain a sense of normalcy in their daily lives. The Season 15, 16th episode of ‘Shark Tank’ highlights a groundbreaking company at the forefront of bionic prosthetics technology, striving to make these life-changing devices accessible to a larger number of individuals.

Psyonic: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

During a family visit to Pakistan when he was just 7 years old, Dr. Aadeel Akhtar’s life took a transformative turn. It was during this trip that he encountered someone his age who had lost an arm. This encounter became a profound awakening for young Aadeel as he realized the stark disparity in healthcare privileges between himself and his newfound friend. The realization that not everyone had access to the same level of healthcare deeply impacted him. It was at that moment that the seeds of an idea were planted within him.

Driven by a passion for making a meaningful impact on healthcare, Dr. Aadeel Akhtar pursued an impressive academic journey. In 2007, he earned a B.S. in biology, followed by an M.S. in Computer Science in 2008, both from Loyola University of Chicago. Undeterred in his pursuit of knowledge, he embarked on a dual journey, working towards a Ph.D. in Neuroscience and an M.S. in Electrical & Computer Engineering at the University of Illinois.

During his time at the University of Illinois, Dr. Aadeel Akhtar found himself surrounded by like-minded engineers who shared his vision for innovation in healthcare. It was in this collaborative environment that the seeds of Psyonic were sown, and the company officially came into existence in 2015.

Psyonic has revolutionized the field of prosthetics with its cutting-edge touch-sensing bionic hand, proudly holding the status of being the world’s first of its kind. The company’s innovative design has earned a patent. It is equipped with sensors on its fingertips, allowing users to experience a heightened sense of touch and control. The integration of sensors on the fingertips serves a communication purpose, as they send vibrations to the user’s arm. This tactile feedback enhances the user’s connection with the bionic hand, allowing for a more intuitive and responsive experience.

One of its remarkable features is its lightning-fast 200-millisecond closing speed, surpassing any other bionic hand available in the market. Moreover, the water-resistant nature of the bionic hand adds an element of durability and adaptability to various environments. Each finger is engineered to withstand blunt force trauma without compromising its functionality, ensuring robustness and longevity in real-world scenarios.

Psyonic Update: Where Are They Now?

Psyonic, a trailblazer in the prosthetic industry, has garnered numerous accolades for its groundbreaking efforts. Founded by Dr. Aadeel Akhtar, the company’s achievements include his inclusion in Forbes 30 Under 30 in Healthcare in 2016, the mHub Product of the Year award in 2020, and recognition as one of MIT Technology Review’s top 35 Innovators Under 35 in 2021. The recent exposure to ‘Shark Tank’ has significantly increased the product’s visibility, reaching a broader audience and generating heightened awareness about Psyonic’s revolutionary touch-sensing bionic hand.

Psyonic’s touch-sensing bionic hand stands out with its impressive array of features, offering a total of 32 grip patterns to enhance user adaptability. The company’s commitment to continuous improvement is evident as it works towards introducing additional customizable grip patterns shortly. The bionic hand ensures user convenience with easy charging capabilities, Bluetooth compatibility, and cross-compatibility, allowing seamless integration with various devices. Adding a touch of personalization, Psyonic offers its innovative product in five vibrant colors – red, green, blue, violet, and purple, catering to both functionality and aesthetic preferences.

To acquire Psyonic’s innovative touch-sensing bionic hand, individuals can purchase the product through a certified and licensed prosthetist. Psyonic goes the extra mile by providing comprehensive training to prosthetists and technicians, covering aspects such as fitting, delivery, and technical nuances through a combination of in-person training sessions and web seminars. To facilitate accessibility, Psyonic assists individuals in connecting with a prosthetist in their local area. On their website, a convenient form is available for inquiries, enabling individuals to reach out, seek information, and place their orders, ensuring a streamlined and supportive process for obtaining it.

The company’s commitment to accessibility is evident in its comprehensive training programs for prosthetists and technicians, making this groundbreaking technology available to individuals through certified professionals. With a user-friendly ordering process and ongoing efforts to improve, Psyonic continues to redefine possibilities for those in need of advanced prosthetic solutions.

