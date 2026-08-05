Let’s Marry Harry Season 1: Where Are the Contestants Now?

Reality dating and marriage shows often promise incredible romances, but sometimes they add an unexpected twist, which is exactly the case in season 1 of Netflix’s ‘Let’s Marry Harry.’ The show revolves around Harry Jowsey and his quest to find his wife as he prepares to finally step back from the dating world. They introduce the audience to 20 incredible ladies, each arriving with hopes of becoming his wife. Once they embarked on the extraordinary journey, friendships blossomed, rivalries emerged, and several women faced heartbreak. Yet, some life-altering decisions also marked the beginning of a new future.

Abigail “Abby” Easterling is Flourishing as a Medical Aesthetician

Abigail Easterling, AKA Abby, has continued to build a remarkable career as a Medical Aesthetician at Dr. J. Kevin Duplechain’s clinic in Lafayette, Louisiana. Apart from that, she is also focusing on expanding her presence in content creation, especially on Instagram, where she has gained over 14.5K followers. As a music enthusiast, she attended the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2026. Additionally, Abby is a passionate sports fan, often finding her way to the baseball matches at the stadium. When she isn’t working, she loves traveling to different corners of the world. In July 2025, she traveled to Athens, Greece, followed by her memorable trip to the beaches of Sydney, Australia, in January 2026.

Amber Mozo Balances Her Roles as a Travel Photographer and Content Creator

Hailing from Oahu, Hawaii, Amber Mozo has always considered the ocean an integral part of her life. Her connection to surfing and photography, which she inherited from her father, helped her establish a career as a Travel Photographer. As of writing, her works on surf culture have led to her being associated with Club of the Waves. Moreover, Amber has built a massive community on Instagram, boasting more than 131K followers.

Amber also maintains another Instagram page dedicated to her photography. She faced a major heartbreak when her father, Jon Mozo, unfortunately passed away when she was just 9 years old. Despite the devastating loss, she finds strength and solace in the company of her family, especially her mother, two sisters, and brother. Another constant source of joy in her life is her adorable pup. As an avid traveler, Amber has witnessed the beauty of destinations such as Bali, Indonesia, and Ibiza, Spain.

Chelsea “Charlie” Hare is a Digital Entrepreneur and a Proud Pawparent

After beginning her career, Chelsea “Charlie” Hare served in several other roles to hone her skills further and eventually became a Business Consultant for small businesses in February 2025. Three months later, she also became a Senior Account Strategist – Engagement & Growth Strategy at AVINTIV and moved on in February 2026. Charlie has developed another venture, UGC Barbie, to create content for other creators. Back home, her life revolves around her two furry pups, Zekel and Max. She also shares an unbreakable bond with her beloved brother. Apart from that, Charlie’s passion for traveling has taken her to several breathtaking destinations, including Turkey, Aruba, Mexico, Alberta, South Africa, and Spain.

Dannelle Davidson is Thriving in Her Multifaceted Career as a Nurse and Cocktail Waitress

Dannelle Davidson’s life has always been filled with new experiences, which further paved the path for her to become a cocktail waitress. Today, she is also making her mark as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Sono Bello, based in Las Vegas, Nevada. She also maintains an Amazon Storefront featuring her favorite products. Additionally, she is associated with LIV Beach Las Vegas. In June 2026, Dannelle expanded her portfolio by posing before the cameras as a model for Yasmin Swimwear. Away from her professional life, she embraces every opportunity to unwind by a swimming pool and try out different types of restaurants.

Debralee Tomberlin Juggles a Successful Career With Her Love for Adventure

Driven by ambition and a desire to build a remarkable life, Debralee Tomberlin has continued to carve a unique path for herself as a Medical Device and Capital Equipment Sales professional. Since September 2025, she has also been working as the ClearCorrect Territory Manager for Straumann Group. Simultaneously, she is gradually increasing her fanbase, gaining more than 8.5K followers on Instagram. Currently residing in North Carolina, Debralee often attends horse races, enjoying the energetic atmosphere, and loves skiing down snowy slopes. In May 2026, she witnessed the beautiful landscapes of Cartagena, Colombia. The fitness enthusiast maintains a strict fitness routine and a balanced diet to keep herself in prime condition.

Elli Schryver is Making the Most of Life as a Passionate Globetrotter

After working in multiple roles over the years, Elli Schryver joined Medix as a Recruitment Advisor in February 2017. In the following years, her hard work helped her advance to the roles of Account Executive, Senior Business Development Manager – Midwest, and Director of Business Development – Government Services. Following the show, it appears she has stepped back from her professional life. Elli also maintains a Shop My account and is currently focusing on traveling around the world. In March 2026, she traveled to the City of Love, Paris, France, and experienced Mexico’s vibrant culture the following month. By July, she experienced the beautiful beaches in Croatia and Italy before making her way to Greece in August.

Emily Stone Has Built a Name For Herself as an Aesthetic Nurse Injector

Now based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Emily Stone is making a name for herself as an Aesthetic Nurse Injector at Luna Med Spa, where she joined in October 2024. She has also become an Influencer, boasting over 32K followers on Instagram. Through the platform, she has done several paid collaborations with brands such as The Farmer’s Dog and Dermstore. Moreover, Emily often shares on her ShopMy and LTK accounts and efficiently runs an Amazon Storefront. Beyond her professional endeavors, she focuses her energy on her two adorable pups, Lola and Maple. She also maintains an incredible relationship with her loving sister, Ashley Stone, with whom she attends concerts of singers like Ed Sheeran.

Emma Piotrowski Seizes Every Opportunity to Enjoy Life’s Simple Pleasures

Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Emma Piotrowski continues to build a career blending content creation and strategy. In January 2024, she joined Aspen Dental as a Social Media Content Creator before getting promoted to Manager of Social Media and Content Strategy. She left the organization in March 2026 and became an Account Manager and Content Strategist at Smarty Social Media, where she continues to serve to this day. In her free time, Emma loves swimming in the ocean and visiting art galleries. Her love for exploration has even led her to different breathtaking locations, including Ireland and Spain. At home, Emma enjoys spending lazy afternoons cuddling with her beloved kitten, Nemo.

FaithLove Gonzalez is an Influencer, Rising Model, and Marketing Professional

FaithLove Gonzalez, popularly known as Faith, was introduced as a nursing student and revealed that she aspires to work in pediatrics. Simultaneously, she revealed that she has been working in the marketing department. She is currently signed with the modeling agency Tribe Talent Management and maintains an Amazon Storefront, further enhancing her presence on social media. Faith is rising as a Health/Beauty Influencer, boasting over 51.6K Instagram followers.

She notably appeared in an advertisement for the brand Palmer’s and has collaborated with ventures such as Highland Yoga Nashville. She is also tapping into her creative spirit, which led her to release her single “Cravin” in February 2023. Faith is also involved as a Ring Girl with the Team Boxing League Bellas. The fitness enthusiast also regularly attends the gym to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Jade Innes is Climbing the Corporate Ladder as an AI Solution Specialist

Jade Innes gained hands-on experience across several positions over the years before joining the Sales Development Department at Matik. There, she climbed the ladder to become a Senior Sales Representative and Account Executive. While working there, she served as a Strategic Advisor at Shrlock from January to December 2025 and left Matik in May 2026. Following that, Jade became an AI Solution Specialist at Simpro Software and continues excelling in that role. Beyond that, she describes herself as an investor, based in Miami, Florida. On the personal front, she shares an exceptional bond with her father. Besides regularly attending the gym, she enjoys discovering fine-dining restaurants and spending days soaking up the sun at the beach.

Juliana Melchor Efficiently Balances Her Ambitions With Her Love For Travel

Juliana Melchor became a Corporate Healthcare Recruiter at Meridian Care in May 2021. While holding that position, she served as Territory Sales Manager at Choice Pharmacy from August 2023 to March 2024 and eventually left Meridian Care in March 2026. Soon after, she embarked on a new chapter as an Account Manager at Airswift, where she continues to thrive. Settled in Houston, Texas, she enjoys spending time with her close friends. Juliana’s wanderlust often took her to picturesque destinations like Toronto, the Bahamas, and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she immersed herself in nature’s beauty. As a passionate basketball fan, she enjoys cheering for her favorite team from the stands at the stadiums.

Lauren Hollinger is Making Her Mark as a Nurse and Digital Creator

Lauren Hollinger, now based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has been flourishing in her professional trajectory as a Registered Nurse at Skin Laundry since July 2025. Beyond her work in healthcare, she has also embraced the digital world as a content creator, steadily cultivating a following of more than 18.8K on Instagram. Through the platform, Lauren showcases her fashion choices and glimpses into her personal life. Away from the spotlight, she shares an unbreakable connection with her sister, Allison Hollinger. Lauren’s friendships are also a constant source of joy and support in her life. Whether it’s sharing meals or simply sharing her daily life with them, she holds every moment they spend together close to her heart.

Lindsey Clark Finds Her Greatest Joy in the Company of Her Family

During her time on the show, Lindsey Clark was working as a Marketing and Event Planner. However, her professional journey has continued to evolve since she eventually assumed the role of a Yacht Stewardess. Today, the San Francisco native has settled down in New York City. Her career choice has also helped her pursue her passion for traveling around the world. In 2025, Lindsey visited the vibrant beaches of Costa Rica, the Bahamas, and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. It was followed by her August 2026 journey to Croatia. Amid everything, she remains closely connected to her mother, Suzie Clark; her father; her brother, Colter Clark; and her sister, Kennedy Clark. She also makes sure to shower her furry pup with love and attention.

Maya Avery is Helping Creators Grow Through Her Social Media Agency

Maya Avery began working as a Campaign Manager at Creatd in June 2022 and continues to serve in that role. By December of that same year, she began working as a Talent and Social Media Campaign Manager, focusing on Influencer Marketing. Since she has always been driven by her entrepreneurial spirit, she established the social media agency Influence by Maya Avery/Inf. in January 2025, where she serves as the Chief Executive Officer. When Maya isn’t working, her love for music takes her to several concerts, with the most recent being the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2026. In July 2026, Maya witnessed historical monuments in Italy, followed by her remarkable trip to Lisbon, Portugal, in August.

Mya Benway is Transforming Her Vision Into Reality Through Her Brand

Mya Benway has transformed her creativity into an entrepreneurial venture by launching her clothing line, Grey Cloud. Through the brand, she donates to the Navajo Water Project with every apparel purchase. Her creativity further extends to her custom press-on nail business, for which she runs a dedicated Instagram page, “myas.tips,” showcasing her designs. Currently, Mya is making waves as a content creator, boasting over 694K subscribers on her YouTube channel and 162K followers on Instagram. Traveling is her favorite way to make memories, with the most recent trips to Cancun, Mexico, and Italy in April and July of 2026. Additionally, Mya enjoys the companionship of her beloved pup, bringing balance to her life.

Rickiyah “Kiki” McGrady is Collecting Memories as an Avid Traveler

Rickiyah “Kiki” McGrady began her professional trajectory in June 2021 as an Admissions Counselor at Cal Poly Humboldt, was promoted to Senior Admissions Counselor, and left the position in August 2025. Following a brief break, she joined CompHealth as a Provider Representative- Neurology, fulfilling her role as a health care recruiter. On the personal front, Rickiyah finds comfort in nature and jetting off to exotic locations around the globe. In November 2023, she experienced Thailand’s vibrant culture and witnessed China’s rich history in December 2024. Most recently, in February 2026, she walked through the breathtaking streets of Florence, Italy.

Samantha “Sam” Kruse is Growing Her Business While Chasing New Adventures

Samantha Kruse, AKA Sam, is a self-proclaimed AI Content Creator and has been creating these videos since January 2024. By June of that same year, she began working on developing digital concierge solutions for the luxury hospitality industry. As of writing, she has built a substantial presence on Instagram, with more than 204K followers on her personal Instagram page. Apart from that, Sam is also the owner of an indoor soccer arena, highlighting her entrepreneurial spirit. As an exceptional traveler, she has visited several countries, including Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Spain, Costa Rica, and Morocco. In July 2026, she journeyed to the beaches of Mykonos, Greece. In several of her adventures, Sam is accompanied by her beloved pup.

Samantha Madsen Holds Her Friendships Close to Her Heart

Samantha Madsen spent the early years of her professional life building her experience across a range of roles. Her career gradually led her to join Goosehead Insurance Agency as an Account Executive in July 2024. She remained at the organization until December 2025, then became an Associate Sales Recruiter for CD Recruitment a month later. In her free time, Samantha enjoys immersing herself in music and even attended the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) in October 2025. At the festival, she enjoyed the lively atmosphere alongside her closest friends. Based in Austin, Texas, Samantha has decided to keep further details of her personal life out of the public eye.

Sammy Gotay Finds Her Happiness Rooted in Wellness and Her Son

Samantha Gotay, popularly known as Sammy, has continued to build a life centered around wellness and her family. Today, she is advancing in her professional life as a Pilates Instructor, helping others embrace healthier lifestyles. Beyond her professional accomplishments, she has completely devoted her life to raising her son, Noah Finn Muller, who was born on February 16, 2018. Whenever Sammy gets the opportunity, she takes him out on weekend trips, spending quality time with him. As a woman of faith, she allows her beliefs to guide her outlook on life. In her free time, she enjoys stepping back from her fast-paced life, relaxing by the pool or escaping to the mountains, finding a sense of peace amid nature.

Shaine Hinson is Advancing in Her Career as an Area Sales Manager

Shaine Hinson kick-started her professional journey as a Territory Manager at Aesthetic Management Partners in February 2024. Through hard work and dedication, she advanced to the position of Biologics Brand Manager and served at the organization until June 2025. Since March 2026, she has been showcasing her expertise as an Area Sales Manager at Aura. Today, Shaine divides her time between her home in Anchorage, Alaska, and California. Exploring new destinations has become one of her greatest passions, with her most recent trip being to Greece in July 2026. Besides that, the reality star enjoys activities like fishing trips and skiing. Shaine is also a playful aunt who remains close to her beloved nephew.

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