Where is Libby German’s Family Now?

On the afternoon of February 13, 2017, Kelsi German dropped off her younger sister, Libby German, and her best friend, Abby Williams, near the Hoosier Heartland Highway in Delphi, Indiana. The teenagers had planned to hike the Monon High Bridge, a popular local spot. Libby’s father, Derrick German, was supposed to pick them up a few hours later, but when he arrived, the girls were nowhere to be found. Concerned, the family quickly filed a missing persons report, and the next day, their remains were discovered. In NBC’s ‘Dateline’ episode titled ‘A Walk Through the Woods,’ Kelsi, Derrick, and other family members—including grandparents Mike and Becky Patty and mother Carrie Timmons—share memories of Libby, reflecting on her life and how that tragic day changed theirs forever.

Libby German’s Family Raised Her With Utmost Love and Care

Carrie and Derrick German welcomed their second daughter, Abigail “Libby” German, on December 27, 2002. Their eldest daughter, Kelsi German, was thrilled about the new addition to the family and always looked out for her younger sister. Derrick’s parents, Mike and Becky Patty, were also overjoyed to have their granddaughters living close by in Lafayette, Indiana. They frequently spent time together and helped care for the girls whenever needed. Over time, Carrie and Derrick separated, and Carrie later remarried. Despite the changes in their family structure, Kelsi and Libby maintained strong relationships with both parents and divided their time between them. They were raised in a loving and supportive environment and were surrounded by family members who deeply cared for their well-being.

Libby and Abby Williams had been best friends since they started playing volleyball together. Their bond was strong, and they frequently had sleepovers at each other’s houses. On February 12, 2017, Abby stayed over at Libby’s house, and the two asked her family if she could go on a hike at the Monon High Bridge in Delphi, Indiana. Kelsi German, Libby’s older sister, agreed to drive them there. Before leaving, the girls said goodbye to their grandmother, Becky, who was working in her office at the time. Kelsi dropped them off at 1:40 pm, but when Derrick arrived at 3:15 pm to pick them up, the girls were nowhere to be found. He attempted to call Libby, but she did not answer.

Libby German’s Family Never Gave Up on Their Fight for Justice

Derrick German immediately alerted the rest of the family and began searching for the girls himself. By 5:30 pm, with no sign of them, the family filed a missing persons report with the sheriff’s office, which prompted an official search. Volunteers joined in, combing through the woods alongside the family. The next day, when the coroner’s vans arrived, the family realized the devastating truth—Libby was gone. As they struggled to process their loss, they also committed themselves to seeking justice for both girls.

What they didn’t know was that the search for the killer would be a long and painful battle. When Richard Allen was arrested in October 2022, it finally seemed like they were one step closer to closure. During his November 2024 trial, every family member testified, expressing their grief and determination. They also wrote victim impact statements, where they thanked law enforcement for their efforts and condemned Allen’s actions. Their heart-wrenching ordeal resonated with people everywhere and offered a glimpse into the immense pain they had endured.

Carrie Timmons and Derrick German Celebrate Their Daughter’s Life Even Today

In her courtroom statement, Carrie shared that she hadn’t celebrated a single birthday since 2017, but in December 2024, she planned to honor both hers and Libby’s together. It seems like she has kept on her promise. Now living in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, she works at Machal Tax Services. She has previously worked as a bartender at Agave & Rye Lexington Square and Versailles Brewing Company and has proven she is no stranger to hard work. Her three daughters—Kelsi Siebert, Alexis, and Hayden Timmons—are the center of her world, and she now focuses on them. As a grandmother, she often reflects on how her beloved Libby never got the chance to meet her niece or experience the milestones she should have had.

After years of fighting tirelessly for justice, Carrie now feels that with the killer behind bars, she can shift her focus to celebrating her daughter’s life. Meanwhile, Derrick German has also done everything he can to keep Libby’s memory alive. Though he is not a man of many words, the outpouring of support he received from his community and friends during the toughest times is a testament to how deeply respected and loved he is. For him, Libby will always live on in his heart.

Becky and Mike Patty Have Been Enjoying Time With Their Family

Becky Marchand Patty and Mike Patty became the family’s spokespersons during the investigation, standing at the forefront of the fight for justice. Even during the trial, they shared emotional testimonies about their last moments with Libby and the immeasurable loss their family suffered. Both Becky and Mike still seem to reside in Delphi, Indiana and remain champions for their granddaughter’s justice. While they are likely retired, their lives continue to be filled with love and warmth despite enduring such a profound loss. With the arrival of their great-granddaughter, they continue to be the same loving and devoted grandparents as they’ve always been. Their daughter, Tara German, and her family are also very close to them, and they often come together to celebrate and honor Libby’s memory.

Kelsi Siebert is a Doting Mother to Her Daughter

Kelsi Siebert was the last family member to see her little sister, Libby, walking into the woods. Losing one of her closest friends profoundly changed her, but she remained brave and determined. She testified coherently during the trial in November 2024 to help bring justice. On June 25, 2022, Kelsi married Kaleb Siebert, and in September 2023, they welcomed their daughter. Though life has moved forward, Libby remains an integral part of her world—not a day goes by without her missing her sister. With the new addition to her family, Kelsi will undoubtedly ensure that her daughter grows up knowing and cherishing the memory of her Aunt Libby in every way possible.

