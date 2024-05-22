Kylie Scott’s Lick Adaptation Back in the Works; Starts Filming in Atlanta in July

The clouds above the film adaptation of Kylie Scott’s ‘Lick’ are moving away! More than three years after its announcement, the project is back in development. The filming of the movie will start in Atlanta on July 15 and last until August 2. Louise Alston is directing the film.

The plot revolves around Evelyn Thomas, who celebrates her twenty-first birthday in Las Vegas. She wakes up the next day married to the immensely famous rock star David Ferris, with no memory of the drunken night or even meeting the lead guitarist of Stage Dive. David’s team is pushing for an annulment, and Evelyn is happy to comply. But the media frenzy has them holed up together in his place, and the connection that made them tie the knot becomes clearer and clearer each day.

Kylie Scott, a renowned author, boasts a record with bestsellers on renowned lists such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and USA Today. Notably, she is also an Audie Award recipient and has sold over two million books. Recognized for her contributions, she has been honored as Australian Romance Writer of the Year four times by the Australian Romance Readers Association. Her literary prowess transcends borders, as her works have been translated into fourteen languages. Currently residing in Queensland, Australia, Scott continues to captivate readers worldwide with her engaging storytelling.

Alston most recently directed the TV movie ‘In Her Likeness,’ which follows Lily, a therapist experiencing unsettling dreams that link her past with the present, blurring the lines between her professional and personal life. The filmmaker also directed ‘My Husband’s Seven Wives,’ in which Maggie discovers another woman also married to her husband, Alan, and they uncover his web of deceit involving multiple wives. The director’s credits include the romantic comedy ‘Three Dates to Forever,’ featuring Maddie Mckenzie, a driven radio host, and John Reed, a carefree tech entrepreneur. In addition, she adapted Audrey Carlan’s ‘Resisting Roots,’ a romantic drama about a baseball player falling for his yoga instructor.

Atlanta previously hosted the shooting of ‘The Idea of You,’ starring Anne Hathaway. Much like ‘Lick,’ this film centers on an unexpected romance between a single mom and the lead singer of a band.

