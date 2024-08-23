Lifetime Orders ‘A Nanny’s Deadly Discovery’; Starts Filming in Ottawa in September

Lifetime is expanding its upcoming mystery slate! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the network has ordered the TV movie ‘A Nanny’s Deadly Discovery.’ The project’s filming will start in Ottawa, Ontario, in September. The plot revolves around a short-term nanny who starts to have second thoughts about her new job when she learns that the children’s previous caretaker died under suspicious circumstances. The television film’s cast and crew have not been announced yet.

Earlier this year, Lifetime released another nanny-centric thriller, ‘My Nanny Stole My Life,’ directed by Matthew Toronto. The television film follows Molly, a new mother battling postpartum depression, who is overwhelmed by the challenges of caring for her newborn daughter. Struggling with anxiety, nightmares, and paranoia, she decides to hire a nanny to help her return to work. She finds Nicci through an online support group, only to eventually notice a disturbing change in the nanny’s behavior and start to suspect that the latter is plotting to take her daughter and husband away from her.

Other recent Lifetime projects with a similar suspenseful narrative include ‘Her Secret Family Killer,’ directed by Lisa France. The TV movie follows Sarah, a local ice cream shop owner who is entangled in a chilling mystery when a series of murders hits her small town. The plot thickens when her DNA is found at the crime scenes, despite her being an orphan raised by her brother Will and cousin April. A DNA testing kit gifted by her friend Victoria leads to events revealing unsettling family secrets.

Ottawa has previously hosted the production of Lifetime’s ‘Would You Kill for Me? The Mary Bailey Story’ and ‘Dead on Campus.’ The city also hosted the shooting of Netflix’s teen series ‘Geek Girl’ and the slasher horror film ‘The Mouse Trap.’

Read More: Is Lifetime’s The Neighbor Who Saw Too Much Based on a True Story?