Lifetime’s My Nanny Stole My Life: Filming Locations and Cast Details

With Matthew Toronto occupying the director’s chair, Lifetime’s ‘My Nanny Stole My Life’ is a thriller drama film that acquaints us with a new mother named Molly, who struggles to deal with postpartum depression after the birth of her baby daughter. While she tries her best to take care of her newborn and be there for her daughter, it becomes exhausting and almost unbearable for her with the recurring nightmares, anxiety, and paranoia that come with depression. When all this takes a toll on her, she decides to employ a nanny and return to work.

Molly’s online support group recommends a nanny named Nicci. After hiring her, she seems the ideal fit for her daughter. However, with time, there is a significant shift in Nicci’s attitude, and the mother begins to sense a negative vibe from her new nanny. When she delves deeper, Molly learns that Nicci has been scheming to steal her daughter and husband. Unfortunately, when she talks about it with her trusted ones, nobody believes her due to her postpartum depression. Originally titled ‘She Wants My Baby,’ the movie’s dark themes are complemented by the dark visuals, keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats. Most of the story unfolds in Molly’s residence, which acts as another character.

Where Was My Nanny Stole My Life Filmed?

Several parts of Florida, especially Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, turned into film sets for the shooting of ‘My Nanny Stole My Life.’ As per reports, principal photography for the thriller commenced in December 2022 and wrapped up after several weeks, seemingly by the end of the same month or in January 2023.

Hillsborough County, Florida

A significant portion of ‘My Nanny Stole My Life’ was shot in Hillsborough County, which is located in the west-central portion of Florida. In particular, the unincorporated community of Carrollwood and the surrounding areas are a few of the places where the filming unit set up camp during the production process of the Lifetime film. Reports suggest that the cast and crew members were spotted taping many important scenes in and around the Signature Workspace at 14502 North Dale Mabry Highway Suite #200 in the city of Tampa.

Pinellas County, Florida

The production team also traveled to neighboring Pinellas County to shoot additional portions of ‘My Nanny Stole My Life.’ The neighborhoods and streets of the city of Tarpon Springs, a part of the Tampa Bay area, feature in the backdrop of various sequences. Over the years, Pinellas County has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows. A couple of notable ones include ‘Spring Breakers’ and ‘The Punisher.’

My Nanny Stole My Life Cast

In ‘My Nanny Stole My Life,’ Katerina Eichenberger steps into the role of the protagonist, Molly. The Lifetime production isn’t her first-ever rodeo in the entertainment industry. She has showcased her acting skills in ‘Your Worst Nightmare,’ ‘Just Say Goodbye,’ ‘Secrets Beneath the Floorboards,’ ‘I Will Never Leave You Alone,’ ‘Brief Candle,’ and ‘Divine Influencer.’ Jonathan Stoddard joins Katerina’s character Molly as Noah. You may recognize him from his performance as Louis in ‘The Wanderer,’ Prince Jonathan in ‘A Royal Christmas Holiday,’ and ‘The Young and the Restless.’

Shailene Garnett essays the character of Lindsay Collins. She is known for her work in ‘Diggstown,’ ‘Murdoch Mysteries,’ ‘Private Eyes,’ and ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.’ Caroline Codd stars as Nicci, while Laura Dennis appears as Rachel. The supporting cast comprises Cheryl Frazier as Dr. Waldron, Iris Hewitt as Emma, Judy Ricquel Harris as Waiter, Chad Courson as Police Officer, Lupe Sujey Cuevas as Allegra, and Wesley Collado as Detective Manu. The thriller movie also features Amanda Piotrowski Mulhearn, Jackie Smith, Olivia Harris, Rachael Hein, Patrick Mulhearn, Adalyn Zummo, Karen Brazelton, and Alonte Williams.

