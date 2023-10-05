Where Was Lifetime’s Secrets Beneath the Floorboards Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

With Matthew Toronto filling the director’s chair, Lifetime’s ‘Secrets Beneath the Floorboards’ is a mystery thriller film that follows Arabella, a troubled widow who drives away to her late grandmother’s secluded lake house after the mysterious murder of her abusive husband. As she attempts to escape her traumatic past life and rebuild from scratch, she discovers her late husband’s deeply buried secrets from his past as well as his hidden fortune.

Now, Arabella must put her life on the line and confront the violent killer responsible for her husband’s death in order to get back what is rightfully hers, to begin with. The thriller movie takes place mostly in and around Arabella’s grandmother’s lakehouse, which acts as an additional character and elevates the narrative even further. At the same time, many of you might be wondering about the whereabouts of the lakehouse and where the Lifetime film is shot. Well, in that case, you might be interested in what we have to share!

Where Was Secrets Beneath the Floorboards Filmed?

‘Secrets Beneath the Floorboards’ was filmed in its entirety in Oklahoma, specifically in Guthrie. According to reports, production on the thriller film got underway in early December 2021 under the working title ‘House of Lies’ and continued for about three weeks or so, before getting wrapped up in the same month. Now, without wasting any time, allow us to walk you through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Lifetime production!

Guthrie, Oklahoma

The shooting of all the pivotal sequences for ‘Secrets Beneath the Floorboards’ took place in the city of Guthrie, the county seat of Oklahoma’s Logan County. Situated in the Frontier Country region in the center of the state, Guthrie is known for its late 19th and early 20th-century architecture, which is captured in quite a few scenes of the movie. During the shooting schedule, the cast and crew members were spotted by various onlookers and passersby lensing a number of important portions around the Guthrie Historic District.

The National Historic Landmark District encompasses the commercial core of the city as it consists of buildings built in numerous architectural styles, including Late Victorian, Italianate, Romanesque, Commercial Style, and more. Some of the notable buildings in the Guthrie Historic District that might also feature in the backdrop of some scenes are Santa Fe Station, State Capital Publishing Company Building, Tontz and Hirschi Block, and Foucart Building, to name a few.

The protagonist drives to a secluded lakehouse to escape from her commotion-filled life and it is the Stone Lion Inn at 1016 West Warner Avenue in Guthrie that doubled as the lakehouse and served as the primary production location for ‘Secrets Beneath the Floorboards.’ The historic Stone Lion Inn is a 1907 Victorian mansion that has been converted into a luxurious place to stay, consisting of six guest rooms, private baths, a library, and a dining room. Given the mansion’s infamous history of being haunted, it made for an ideal setting for the thriller movie.

Secrets Beneath the Floorboards Cast

‘Secrets Beneath the Floorboards’ is driven by the compelling performances of a talented star cast. Lindsay Hartley plays the role of Arabella in the Lifetime production. You may recognize her from her portrayal of Arianna Hernandez in ‘Days of Our Lives’ and Samantha McCall Morgan in ‘General Hospital.’ She also has projects like ‘Passions,’ ‘Love Is on the Air,’ ‘All My Children,’ and ‘The Bay’ to her name. Joining Hartley is Rib Hillis, who essays the character of Brad. He is best known for his performances in shows and movies like ‘Port Charles,’ ‘Keeping Up with the Joneses,’ ‘Katie’s Mom,’ and ‘Sins and Seduction.’

‘Wiener & Wiener’ and ‘This Close’ fame Colt Prattes steps into the role of Holden, while ‘Monarch’ star Katerina Eichenberger appears as Whitney. The supporting cast further comprises Brooks Ryan as Al Scanlon, Paul Diaz as Renaldo, Ginger Gilmartin as Diane Hardy, Draper Wynston as Detective Hinkles, Judy McMillan as Hedy, Bria D’Aguanno as Darla, Josh Davis as Sheriff Deputy, Harper Navarre as Young Whitney. The thriller movie also features Brad Heath as a Catholic Priest, Michael Wittig as a Mystery Figure, and Kevin Yap as a Forensic Tech.

