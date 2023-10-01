Where Was Lifetime’s Secrets in the Desert Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Co-written and directed by Peter Sullivan, ‘Secrets in the Desert’ is a mystery thriller drama film that focuses on a young woman named Charlie who embarks on a road trip across the country with her boyfriend Aidan in an electric car. Just a while into the journey, their car breaks down in the middle of nowhere as they are riding through the desert. While Aidan calls and waits for a tow truck, Charlie pays a visit to a nearby diner to get help only to realize that the locals in the small town they are stranded on seemingly hold a dark secret.

Unsure who she can trust, Charlie makes her way back to the car and Aidan but he is nowhere to be found. Since she is their only chance of getting out of the situation alive, she does everything she can to find her missing boyfriend in the strange town and in the process, learns a lot about herself, him, and various other secrets. Most of the mystery and drama unfolds in the desert town, which in itself serves as an additional character and plays an important role in the story. So, if you are interested in knowing all about the filming locations of ‘Secrets in the Desert,’ we have gathered the necessary details regarding the same!

Secrets in the Desert Filming Locations

‘Secrets in the Desert’ was filmed extensively in the western state of California, particularly in and around Acton. Although details about the production have been kept under wraps by the makers, it is likely that the principal photography of the thriller film took place sometime in mid-2023. If you’re interested in learning about the specific location where the Lifetime production was shot, we’ve got you covered. Without further ado, let’s delve into it!

Acton, California

The production of ‘Secrets in the Desert’ was carried out in Acton, a residential community in Los Angeles County in the southern portion of the Bear State. For the purpose of filming, the cast and crew of the desert-based thriller film set up camp in Middleton Ranch at 6201 Soledad Canyon Road in the region. Located an hour from Downtown Los Angeles, the production facility doubled up for Cactus Jack’s in the Lifetime movie. The movie and television show studio offers space for shooting scenes set at a Modern Gas Station, Minimart, Junkyard, Ranch House, Diner, Pool, Gilmore Station, as well as an auto garage.

Moving a bit further, a few scenes were also shot at the La Tuna Canyon which has breathtaking scenic trails. Located between the Sierra Pelona Ridge and the San Gabriel Mountains, the beautiful small town of Acton offers visually picturesque views of the mountains and valley. Apart from historical buildings dating back to the 1800s, the town is packed with several western-themed houses and equestrian ranch properties. Therefore, it is not surprising that Acton was chosen as the filming site for the film.

Secrets in the Desert Cast

In the Lifetime production, Kayleigh Ruller leads the cast by portraying the role of Charlie. She is best known for her work on ‘The End of the World,’ ‘Nanny Dearest,’ and ‘Love Letters.’ Alex Trumble appears alongside Kayleigh as Charlie’s boyfriend Aidan. You may recognize him from his performance as Jeff in ‘Days of Our Lives.’ Alex also has films and shows like ‘One Night Stand Murder,’ ‘The Wedding Wish,’ ‘Wild West Chronicles,’ and ‘Web Atlas’ to his credit. ‘Good Trouble‘ fame Cailin McDonald joins the cast as Pamela, while ‘The Folklorist’ and ‘The Real Murders of Orange County’ star Emmanuel Jalbert plays Owen.

Christopher Sky, known for ‘McMillions,’ essays the character of Deputy Graham. Moreover, Kelli Dawn Hancock steps into the shoes of Laura. Apart from the aforementioned actors, the supporting cast of ‘Secrets in the Desert’ comprises Nico Zahniser as Jake, D.C. Douglas as Buzz, Paige Grimard as Jamie, Preston Geer as Edward, Paisley Glazer as Young Charlie, Khoi Truly Le (credited as Khoi Le) as Parker, Jeanette Schock as Nancy, Sam Ball as Hunter, and many other talented artists.

