Where Was Lifetime’s Nanny Dearest Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Lifetime’s ‘Nanny Dearest’ is a mystery thriller movie that follows Rebecca and Caleb, a couple who struggle to have a child of their own and take the next step. But receiving fertile eggs from a kind donor allows them to have a baby girl and start a family together. Fast forward to around four years, a strange woman knocks on the couple’s door and makes her way into their lives.

The woman gets oddly drawn to Rebecca and Caleb’s daughter with time. It turns out that she is the egg donor who gave them her fertile eggs, and now she has come to claim what she thinks is rightfully hers. The typical dramatic and relatively dark undertones, seen in most Lifetime productions, set the overall vibe for the movie, while the backdrop of the couple’s house is where most of the action takes place. Thus, it is only natural for you to wonder where ‘Nanny Dearest’ was filmed. In that case, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Nanny Dearest Filming Locations

‘Nanny Dearest’ was seemingly filmed in California, presumably in Los Angeles. Principal photography for the thriller movie supposedly took place in the late summer of 2022. Given California’s vast and versatile landscape and its connections with the entertainment industry, many filmmakers are attracted to the idea of shooting their film and TV projects, regardless of the genre, in the Golden State. So, let’s not waste time and find out the specific locations that appear in the Lifetime thriller!

Los Angeles, California

It seems that the production team of ‘Nanny Dearest’ set up camp in Los Angeles and the surrounding areas to shoot most of the movie. From what we have gathered, they supposedly moved across the City of Angels and utilized different streets and neighborhoods to lens several scenes against suitable backdrops. Given that many Lifetime movies have been taped in Los Angeles over the past decade, it is understandable why this thriller movie’s director and his team might have considered shooting on location.

Furthermore, we cannot rule out the possibility that the filming unit made the most of the facilities of one of the many film studios in and around Los Angeles. The city and the surrounding areas are home to the film studios of various prominent production companies, including Warner Bros., Walt Disney Studios, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, and Universal Pictures. Apart from ‘Nanny Dearest’ and other Lifetime movies, the city has hosted the cast and crew of numerous movies and TV shows. Some notable ones are ‘Marlowe,’ ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ ‘Promising Young Woman,’ ‘Emily the Criminal,’ and ‘You.’

Nanny Dearest Cast

The Lifetime movie features brilliant onscreen performances from numerous talented actors and actresses, including Kayleigh Anne Ruller, Liz Fenning, and CJ Hammond. Kayleigh has appeared in several movies in the last few years, which is why some of you might find her familiar. She stars in ‘Love Letters’ and short films like ‘No. One.’ and ‘The End of the World.’ On the other hand, Liz Fenning features in ‘Recovery,’ ‘Held,’ ‘Rumble Through the Dark,’ and ‘UnCorked.’ As for CJ Hammond, you might recognize the actor from ‘Revenge for Daddy,’ ‘Swim Instructor Nightmare,’ ‘Barely Professional,’ and ‘The Doctor’s Lover.’

Read More: Where Was Lifetime’s The Surrogate Scandal Filmed? Who is in the Cast?