Where Was Marlowe (2023) Filmed?

Based on the 2014 novel titled ‘The Black-Eyed Blonde’ by John Banville and the fictional character created by Raymond Chandler, ‘Marlowe’ is a neo-noir crime thriller movie helmed by the Academy Award-winning director Neil Jordan. Set in the late 1930s, the narrative follows a competent yet down-on-his-luck private detective named Philip Marlowe who gets hired by the beautiful heiress Clare Cavendish to look into the disappearance of her ex-lover.

As Marlowe digs deeper into the case, he gets pulled into a deadly conspiracy and investigation that he intends to bring out in the open. The period thriller film features brilliant onscreen performances from some of the biggest names in the Hollywood industry, including Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger, Jessica Lange, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Alan Cumming. Moreover, the setting of the late 1930s Bay City and the backdrop of seemingly apt locations of the era make one wonder where ‘Marlowe’ was actually shot. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Marlowe Filming Locations

‘Marlowe’ was filmed in Spain, Ireland, and seemingly in California, specifically in Catalonia, Dublin, and Los Angeles. According to reports, the principal photography for the crime thriller movie commenced in early November 2021 and wrapped up in December of the same year. Now, without further ado, let’s travel back in time and follow Marlowe in his investigation, and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that feature in the Liam Neeson starrer!

Catalonia, Spain

A majority of ‘Marlowe’ was lensed in Catalonia, an autonomous community that is also designated as a nationality. Most of the exterior scenes set in the late 1930s Los Angeles were recorded in and around Barcelona, a province located at the heart of Catalonia. During the filming schedule, the production team utilized the locales of various sites across the autonomous community, including Hotel de La Gavina, Pza. Rosaleda, s/n, 17248 S’Agaró in Girona, the town of Blanes in Girona, the towns of Sitges and Alella in the province of Barcelona, and the municipality of Sant Cugat del Vallès.

As per reports, the filming unit transformed Restaurant Miami at Carrer Muralla de Sant Domènec, 1-3, in Manresa, into the fictional Schmidt’s Liquor situated on Granville Street, in Bay City. Furthermore, an ancient building called the Terrassa Regional Business Confederation in Terrassa served as another key production location for the thriller film.

Liam Neeson #liamNeeson rodaje de Neil Jordan , hoy en Manresa pic.twitter.com/PzEvkAEfWn — MAGDA (@Magda_Riera) November 25, 2021

In a February 2022 interview with Collider, the movie’s screenwriter William Monahan teased a bit about the locations of the film. He said, “…We met in Ireland. He’s (Neil Jordan) off doing this in Spain of all places, Barcelona, Spain with Liam Neeson. He had the genius idea to do 1939 Los Angeles in Barcelona, which still has the trolley tracks, and the old buildings, and its own relics of Spanish, colonial architecture, and looks a little otherworldly in the way that LA would’ve been at the time. Also, when you get out into the fringes, what would’ve been the west side in LA, after it became irrigated, it became all jungly hillsides and things like that. That area of Spain looks really interestingly like the Los Angeles of the 1930s.”

Dublin, Ireland

Most of the interior scenes of ‘Marlowe’ set in 1930s LA were recorded in Dublin, the capital and largest city of Ireland. Situated at the mouth of the River Liffey in Leinster, Dublin is a hub for arts, culture, education, administration, and industry. The city is home to numerous landmarks and monuments, including Dublin Castle, the Spire of Dublin, the Ha’penny Bridge, Christ Church Cathedral, and the National Museum of Ireland.

Los Angeles, California

Additional portions for ‘Marlowe’ were also seemingly taped in Los Angeles, the largest city in California. Given the fact that the story is set in 1930s LA, it only makes sense that the filming unit shot a few scenes on location in the City of Angels itself. Situated in Southern California, LA has been popular for its gorgeous beaches, posh neighborhoods, and ties to the Hollywood industry, for many decades.

