Where Was Lifetime’s The Surrogate Scandal Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Lifetime’s ‘The Surrogate Scandal’ (originally titled ‘My Daughter, My Baby’) is a thriller movie that follows a young woman Amelia who serves as a secret surrogate for celebrity couple Grace and Alex Hardy. However, Amelia is gutted deeply when she finds out that Beth, her estranged daughter, died during childbirth. Following the death of the infant, her intuition tells her that the situation around the death of Beth smells fishy and suspicious. Thus, in an attempt to uncover the truth, she poses as a nanny and lands a job in the Hardy household.

Soon, Amelia gets to the bottom of the truth about the surrogacy and realizes that there is more to it than what appears on the surface. The mystery behind Beth’s unexpected death keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats, making them watch Amelia’s moves closely as she closes in on the truth. Moreover, the apt use of darker visuals adds more to the thrilling elements of the movie. At the same time, since the fast-paced narrative takes place in a variety of settings, be it the hospital or the Hardy residence, it is natural for you to be curious about where ‘The Surrogate Scandal’ was filmed. Well, no need to guess anymore because we come bearing all the necessary information about the same!

The Surrogate Scandal Filming Locations

‘The Surrogate Scandal’ was filmed in British Columbia, particularly in and around Vancouver. As per reports, principal photography for the thriller movie commenced in July 2022 and wrapped up in less than a month, in August of the same year. Known for having a vast and diverse topography, British Columbia serves as the ideal filming site for different kinds of productions, especially the ones that need to incorporate a variety of backdrops into the scenes. So, allow us to walk you through all the specific sites that appear in the Lifetime movie in a detailed manner!

Vancouver, British Columbia

The filming unit of ‘The Surrogate Scandal’ moved to the western region of the country, to Vancouver, in order to shoot the entirety of the movie. They seemed to have set up camp on different streets and sites for taping some important portions on location. Besides that, numerous interior scenes were possibly lensed on the sound stage of one of the film studios situated in and around Vancouver.

Known to be one of the most livable cities in the world, Vancouver’s urban planning involves high-rise residential as well as mixed-use development in urban centers. Also called Hollywood North, the city is considered one of the major filming locations in the world as over the years it has doubled for different US cities, which has only been possible due to its versatile landscape. So, apart from ‘The Surrogate Scandal,’ it has hosted the production of numerous movies and TV shows, including ‘Fresh,’ ‘Fifty Shades Freed,’ ‘Jennifer’s Body,’ and ‘The Watchful Eye.’

The Surrogate Scandal Cast

Catherine Dyer essays the role of Amelia in the Lifetime thriller. Many of you might find her familiar because she has had a long acting career, working in a number of movies and TV shows. For instance, she features in ‘Halloween II,’ ‘Sabotage,’ ‘The Darkest Minds,’ ‘The Devil to Pay,’ ‘Army Wives,’ ‘Stranger Things,’ and ‘The Terminal List.’ Opposite to her, Luisa d’Oliveira portrays Grace Hardy in the film. Before this, the Canadian actress has been known for her roles in ‘The Good Wife,’ ‘The 100,’ and ‘Channel Zero.’

Other cast members who play supporting yet important roles in the movie are Matthew James Dowden (Alex), Christine Milo (Molly), Veronica Long (Beth), Jennifer-Juniper Angeli (Sophia), Aidan Correia (Luke), Casey Manderson (David), and Chandey Michaels (Pia Lane). In addition, Cassandra Cavalli features as an angry fan, Nduduzo Leroy Hikwa as a courier, and Ronald Patrick Thompson as the detective, in the film.

