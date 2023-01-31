Where is The Watchful Eye Filmed?

Created by Julie Durk, Freeform’s ‘The Watchful Eye’ is a mystery thriller series that follows a young woman named Elena Santos who has a complicated past of her own as she is thrust into the mysterious building called The Greybourne, which is full of dark secrets. Managing to work her way into a suspicious family as a live-in nanny, Elena doesn’t take long to realize that the building has some ulterior motives and life-threatening secrets. However, the residents don’t know that Elena harbors some unexpected secrets of her own.

The mystery drama show features impressive onscreen performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Mariel Molino, Warren Christie, Amy Acker, Jon Ecker, and Aliyah Royale. While the suspenseful narrative keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats, the use of some interesting locations, including The Greybourne building, is enough to make one curious about the filming sites of ‘The Watchful Eye.’ In case you have been wondering the same, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

The Watchful Eye Filming Locations

‘The Watchful Eye’ is filmed in British Columbia, specifically in Burnaby and Vancouver. As per reports, the principal photography for the thriller series commenced in late April 2022 under the working title ‘The Greybourne’ and wrapped up in early September of the same year. Although the story is set in Manhattan, the production team utilizes the vastness and versatility of British Columbia to make it stand in for the NYC borough. Now, without much ado, let’s navigate all the specific sites that feature in the Freeform series!

Burnaby, British Columbia

Several pivotal portions of ‘The Watchful Eye’ are lensed in Burnaby, the third largest city in terms of population in British Columbia. To be specific, the filming unit utilizes the facilities of the MBS McConnell Studios I at 4082 McConnell Court in Burnaby. The film studio is home to two stages spread across 37,803 square feet of space, a fully-furnished production office space, support space, ample crew parking space, and EV chargers. All these amenities make it quite a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions, including ‘The Watchful Eye.’

Vancouver, British Columbia

Many key sequences for ‘The Watchful Eye’ are taped in and around Vancouver, the most populous city in the province of British Columbia. The production team travels across the city and sets up camp at different sites to record various scenes against suitable backdrops. For instance, The Salvation Army Belkin House at 555 Homer Street and Helen’s Grill at 4102 Main Street serve as a couple of important production locations for the mystery series.

Filming on Main Street: The Watchful Eye, new psychological thriller show to air on Disney Plus. Gotta love the ever-present local filming, always interesting, always inconvenient. #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/mapejB1xRc — Rabbi Dr Laura Duhan-Kaplan 🇨🇦🇺🇸🕊 (@OnSophiaStreet) August 26, 2022

Moreover, during the filming schedule of season 1, the cast and crew members were spotted shooting several prominent portions around Robson Square, particularly on the 700 block of Hornby Street. Situated in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia, Vancouver is considered one of the most ethnically and linguistically diverse cities in the entire nation.

Besides, the city is one of the most expensive ones, not just in Canada but also worldwide. There are many libraries and museums in Hollywood North, such as the Vancouver Public Library, the Vancouver Tool Library, the Contemporary Art Gallery, the Morris and Helen Belkin Art Gallery, and the Vancouver Art Gallery, to name a few.

