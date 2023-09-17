Where Was Lifetime’s One Night Stand Murder Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

The Brittany Underwood directorial, ‘One Night Stand Murder,’ is a mystery drama film that follows Alyssa who gains consciousness in an unknown house and comes across a dead body. What’s more strange is the fact that she cannot remember the events of the past night and has no idea how she got there and who the dead person was. Even though she attempts to piece together everything that might have happened, it only leads to more unanswered questions.

Sooner rather than later, Alyssa becomes the prime suspect and must do everything she can to clear her name. The Lifetime production consists of some graphic visuals of murder against several interesting backdrops, including the property in which Alyssa wakes up. So, it is understandable why many of you might be wondering where ‘One Night Stand Murder’ was filmed. If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

One Night Stand Murder Filming Locations

‘One Night Stand Murder’ was filmed in California, specifically in and around Los Angeles. Production on the thriller film got underway in late May 2023 under the working title ‘The Date’ and wrapped up after about three weeks, in June of the same year. Given the vast and versatile terrains of California, it is considered a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions. Now, let’s not waste any time and dive right into all the specific locations that appear in the Lifetime movie!

Los Angeles, California

The production team set up camp in Los Angeles and its surrounding areas to shoot all the pivotal sequences for ‘One Night Stand Murder.’ They mainly utilized the locales of the Hollywood neighborhood, which served as the primary production location for the movie. For indoor scenes, the filming unit turned the interiors of a number of establishments into sets. It is also possible that they used the facilities of one of the film studios in and around the City of Angels. Labeled as the entertainment capital of the world, it is home to several film studios, such as Universal Studios, Paramount Studios, Melody Ranch Motion Picture Studio, and Sony Pictures Studios, to name a few.

As far as the exterior shots are concerned, they were mostly shot on location across the city of Los Angeles with some of the popular landmarks sticking out in the backdrop. You might be able to spot the Hollywood Sign, the Los Angeles City Hall, Venice Beach, and Griffith Observatory. Besides ‘One Night Stand Murder,’ LA has been featured in a number of films and TV shows, like ‘Promising Young Woman,’ ‘The Little Things,’ ‘Gone Girl,’ and ‘The Mentalist.’

One Night Stand Murder Cast

The Lifetime movie consists of Casey Waller in the lead role of Alyssa. The talented actor began her acting career with supporting/minor roles in a few TV shows, such as ‘Mysteries at the Museum,’ ‘We the Internet TV,’ ‘High Maintenance,’ and ‘Blue Bloods.’ Gradually, she bagged key and lead roles in several film and TV projects, including ‘Secrets on Sorority Row,’ ‘Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens,’ ‘Westworld,’ and ‘The L Word: Generation Q,’ making his face familiar and recognizable to many of you.

On the other hand, portraying Detective Keller is Alex Trumble, who has been featured in a number of movies and TV shows over the course of his acting career. For instance, he stars in ‘Fling,’ ‘Aztec Revenge,’ ‘Labor of Lies,’ ‘Dancer in Danger,’ and ‘Lucky Hearts.’ ‘One Night Stand’ also features other cast members in supporting roles, including Alisha Ricardi as Cindy, Patrick Quinn as Roger, Tavarus Weems as Officer Willis, Sami Nye as Serena, and Anja Shanti as Stevie. Moreover, Malachi Durant (Koy), Anthony Fanelli (Detective Allen), Tryphena Wade (Detective Maguire), and Leann Van Mol (Sally Louise), feature in the thriller movie.

