Where Was Westworld Season 4 Filmed?

Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, ‘Westworld’ is a science fiction series based on the 1973 eponymous movie helmed by Michael Crichton and loosely on the movie’s 1976 sequel titled ‘Futureworld’ directed by Richard T. Heffron. The futuristic Wild-West-themed fantasy park, Westworld, is a place looked after and run by human androids. What makes this amusement park different from others is that it allows its guests to feel and indulge in their surreal or bizarre desires and fantasies with the help of artificial consciousness. But only the richest of the richest can afford these services.

However, when the robotic hosts begin malfunctioning, all hell breaks loose in Westworld. The fourth season picks up seven years after the events of the season 3 finale. While Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) has the ability to see the future now, the Man in Black (Ed Harris) has gotten even eviler. There is a brand new character introduced in the shape of Christina (Evan Rachel Wood). While the dramatic and suspenseful storyline keeps things interesting for the viewers through each episode, the futuristic setting of the fantasy park along with the robotic theme makes you wonder about the actual production sites utilized for filming the series. Well, allow us to fill you in on all the details regarding the same!

Westworld Season 4 Filming Locations

‘Westworld’ season 4 was filmed in New York, California, and Nevada, specifically in New York City and Santa Clarita. The principal photography for the fourth iteration of the dystopian series commenced in June 2021 and got halted for a couple of days in late July 2021. Finally, the filming got wrapped up in December of the same year. Now, let’s immerse ourselves in the specific locations that create the futuristic settings for the science fiction series!

New York City, New York

A major portion of ‘Westworld’ season 4 was lensed in New York City, the most populous city in the US located in the state of New York. Specifically, the production team set up camp in the neighborhoods of SoHo and the Financial District (also known as FiDi) in Lower Manhattan, to shoot some pivotal sequences for the fourth season. In October 2021, the cast and crew of the series were spotted filming a few scenes on Pier 26 and Pier 34 at Hudson River Park.

Santa Clarita, California

For taping some important scenes for the fourth iteration, the production team returned to Santa Clarita, where they have shot previous seasons of the series as well. In particular, they utilized the facilities of the Melody Ranch Studio at 24715 Oak Creek in the community of Newhall. The studio houses sound stages that range from 11,200 to 22,000 square feet and a versatile backlot that can meet all the production requirements. Moreover, it consists of thousands of square feet of totally furnished production offices.

Nevada

A few scenes for ‘Westworld’ season 4 were also taped on the ever-so-famous Hoover Dam, which is situated right on the border between the states of Nevada and Arizona. Constructed between 1931 and 1936, it is a concrete arch-gravity dam in the Black Canyon of the Colorado River. Given its popularity, almost a million people from all over the globe come to visit the impressive dam each year.

