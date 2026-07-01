Is Lifetime’s Dancing with a Murderer Based on a True Story?

Lifetime’s ‘Dancing with a Murderer’ (originally titled ‘A Dance With Death’) begins on a very ominous note. Nora is attending a high-society gala event when someone on the dance floor is suddenly stabbed. As panic spreads, the guests scramble to get out, and a year later, Nora moves back to her hometown while the killer remains at large. Her mother is battling cancer, and Nora spends much of her free time looking after and caring for her.

She is also trying to regain some sense of normalcy in her life when an anonymous letter containing a mask is sent to her home. It serves as a threat from the killer, who makes their intentions of coming after Nora clear. Directed by Bruno Hernández and Damián Romay, the film is a classic whodunit centered on the hunt for a killer. The threat constantly lingers throughout the scenes, and it is clear that danger is never too far away.

Dancing with a Murderer Seems to be Inspired by Real Fears Faced by Stalking Survivors

‘Dancing With a Murderer’ is written for the screen by Audrey C. Marie. The script is not based on any real-life events or specific individuals, but it draws upon fears and situations that feel unsettlingly believable. At its core is the threat of a killer who remains at large to create an atmosphere of uncertainty that mirrors the anxieties often seen in real criminal cases. The story explores themes of stalking and the vulnerability that comes from being targeted by someone with unknown motives. As Nora finds herself in the killer’s sights and watches those close to her become entangled in the danger, the stakes feel increasingly real.

In the film, Nora becomes increasingly aware that someone is watching her and deliberately sends messages to remind her that danger is close by. The intimidation tactics used by the killer mirror behaviors that have been documented in real stalking cases. One example is the case of Samantha Stites from Michigan, who endured years of harassment from Christopher Thomas. What began as unwanted attention gradually escalated into surveillance, with Thomas secretly tracking her movements and repeatedly inserting himself into her life. In 2022, after more than a decade, he abducted Stites and held her inside a soundproof bunker he had built in a storage unit. She ultimately persuaded him to release her and alerted authorities. Thomas later pleaded guilty to kidnapping, torture, and aggravated stalking and was sentenced to 40 to 60 years in prison.

The Movie Sheds Spotlight on the Horrors Faced by Stalking Victims

Stalkers in the real world have often gone to extreme lengths to intimidate and control their victims. In the film, Nora realizes that her life could be in danger if she does not act before her pursuer strikes. A real-life case that reflects the terrifying motivations behind stalking is that of Kristil Krug. In 2023, the Colorado mother spent months documenting threatening texts and emails from an unknown stalker. She even kept a detailed log and sought help from the police. Fearing for her safety, she took self-defense classes and obtained a handgun. Tragically, she was murdered in December 2023. Investigators later discovered that the stalker was her husband, Daniel Krug, who was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

While ‘Dancing With a Murderer’ is a work of fiction, it does a convincing job of portraying the fear and uncertainty that stalking victims often experience. Although the story is fictional, numerous documented cases show that many victims have faced seemingly similar circumstances. From persistent surveillance to escalating threats and intimidation, the experiences depicted in the film are rooted in realities that have affected countless people. As a result, the script does not feel disconnected from real life and likely draws upon the well-documented plight of stalking victims to create its universe.

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