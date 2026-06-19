Is Lifetime’s My Husband’s Mistress Based on a True Story?

Lifetime’s ‘My Husband’s Mistress’ is a story of revenge and the lengths a person may go to when they feel deeply disrespected. The film follows successful businesswoman Anna Kent, who discovers that her husband has been unfaithful. Believing she deserves far better than the treatment she has received, Anna sets out on a mission to make him face the consequences of his actions. She targets both his career and personal life and is determined to hold him accountable for the pain he has caused her. Director Mitchell Ness uses the narrative to explore themes of infidelity, heartbreak, and the ways people attempt to reclaim their sense of self after being wronged.

My Husband’s Mistress is Likely Inspired by the Many Reported Crimes of Passion

‘My Husband’s Mistress’ is written by Lisa France, Juliette Monaco, and Emily Pillemer, who crafted the story as a work of fiction rather than a retelling of any real-life events. The film is not based on a true story, nor are its characters inspired by known individuals. Instead, it explores themes of infidelity and self-worth through the perspective of Anna Kent, a successful fictional businesswoman who refuses to quietly accept her husband’s affair. While the story takes her response to extreme and dramatic lengths for thriller purposes, it is rooted in emotions that many people can recognize.

In the film, the protagonist is willing to go after her husband’s life, reputation, and career after feeling betrayed by his infidelity. While the film takes that desire for revenge into fictional territory, real-world cases have shown how jealousy and perceived disrespect can sometimes escalate into deadly violence. One example is the case of Adrian Aguilar, who was convicted of murdering his 19-year-old girlfriend, Amira Crofton, in Arizona. In June 2023, after seeing a text message from another man on her phone, Aguilar accused her of cheating and threatened her with a gun. Despite her repeated denials and pleas for mercy, he shot her multiple times over the course of about 45 minutes while driving around Tempe. Aguilar later admitted he shot her because he believed she had disrespected him. He was convicted of first-degree murder, kidnapping, and aggravated assault and sentenced to life in prison.

The Movie Explores Themes of Revenge Emanating From Infidelity

Even though the characters in ‘My Husband’s Mistress’ are entirely fictional, there have been many real-world cases where affairs and infidelity have led to devastating consequences. One example is the case of Armando Barron of New Hampshire. In September 2020, after discovering that his wife, Britany Barron, was having an affair with 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault, prosecutors said Armando became consumed by rage. Authorities alleged that he kidnapped Amerault, brutally assaulted him, and later shot him to death. Investigators further claimed that Armando forced his wife, who said she acted under threats and severe physical abuse, to help conceal the crime, including disposing of the body at a remote campsite.

While the film is ultimately a work of fiction, it draws on emotions and conflicts that exist in the real world. Feelings of betrayal, jealousy, heartbreak, and anger have played a role in many real-life crimes, which makes some aspects of the story relatable despite its dramatic premise. At the same time, the film takes these themes to heightened and suspenseful extremes to create an entertaining film. A recognizable human helps the movie occupy a space between reality and imagination, using both to tell its story.

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