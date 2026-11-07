Is Lifetime’s Paradise With You Based on a True Story?

Lifetime’s ‘Terry McMillan Presents: Paradise with You’ is a love story in every way one can imagine. It begins when Carter, a successful NFL player, decides to move to Nevis and take a break from the hectic life he has grown accustomed to. It is there that he meets Simone, an interior decorator who has experienced betrayal in love and remains apprehensive about letting anyone new into her life. The two find themselves at odds when they both set their sights on the same house. What follows is a tangle of competing ambitions and the challenge of coming to terms with feelings that are slowly developing between them. The film shows how true love often demands that people confront their deepest fears and overcome them to make way for something better.

Paradise With You Seems to Show the Reality of a Love Story Spanning Different Worlds

Lifetime’s ‘Terry McMillan Presents: Paradise with You’ is not based on a true story. Written by Ejay Jamison, the film’s drama, romantic complications, and character arcs are made for the screen. However, beneath its fictional premise, it carries elements of reality, particularly in its exploration of past betrayals, second chances, and the courage it takes to open oneself to love again. The film is part of Lifetime’s ‘Terry McMillan Presents’ banner, a partnership that began with the bestselling author executive producing a slate of original movies centered on the love and lives of African American women.

The central romance in the film pairs an NFL star with an interior designer, two people who may appear to come from entirely different worlds but are not necessarily as far apart as they seem. A real-life example is former NFL player Isaac Rochell and his wife, Allison Kucharczyk, better known as Allison Kuch, a content creator and former interior designer. Rochell played defensive end for Notre Dame before being drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017, going on to play for several NFL teams. Kuch studied at Michigan State and initially pursued interior design before building a career as a social media personality. The two met in 2014 while attending different universities and began a long-distance relationship. After dating for over five years, Rochell proposed in July 2020. They eloped in December that year and celebrated their wedding in Mexico in April 2021. They have two children together, Scottie Bee and Pepper Jo, and are a happy family.

The Movie Depicts a Romance That Has Been Often Represented in Popular Culture

Romances involving NFL stars, like ‘Paradise With You,’ have also found a place in popular media. It often explores relationships between people from different worlds, alongside the glamour and pressures of professional sports. Hallmark’s 2016 film ‘Love on the Sidelines’ follows aspiring fashion designer Laurel, who becomes the personal assistant to injured superstar quarterback Danny Holland, and gradually falls for him. In ‘SnowComing,’ Samantha returns to her hometown and unexpectedly reunites with Jake, her former high-school sweetheart, who has since become a famous NFL quarterback. Even ‘A Cinderella Story’ explores a similar contrast through Sam and Austin, a popular high-school quarterback, rather than an NFL star. These films show how familiar the sporting-star romance has become on screen.

The romantic drama in the film draws much of its appeal from the emotional realities beneath its seemingly dreamy setting. Carter and Simone’s story touches on recognizable experiences like the hesitation that follows betrayal and the uncertainty of allowing someone new into one’s life. At the same time, the film heightens these everyday conflicts with romantic coincidences, competing interests and carefully timed revelations to build its on-screen chemistry. The result is a fictional romance that borrows from real emotions while embracing the heightened drama of a made-for-television love story.

Read More: Is Lifetime’s We’re Getting Out of Here Alive Based on a True Story?