Is Lifetime’s Sole Survivor of Flight 119 Based on a True Story?

Lifetime’s ‘Sole Survivor of Flight 119’ is a drama directed by Steven A. Adelson. It tells the story of Lisa Foster, who is flying on Flight 119 when an emergency suddenly erupts midair, causing the flight to crash. However, Lisa manages to send a text to an emergency helpline before the crash. Not long after, the flight goes down, killing everyone else on board but Lisa. She has to rely on her resourcefulness and find ways to survive in the Mexican jungle until help arrives. Meanwhile, the text she sent reaches Rebecca Till, an airline executive who tries to use the message to help get Lisa out of trouble. The film is ultimately a story of perseverance in the face of the most unexpected circumstances. While luck may have favored Lisa, it is her own determination that helps her make it out alive.

Sole Survivor of Flight 119 is Based on the True Story of an Airplane Crash in 1995

‘Sole Survivor of Flight 119’ is inspired by actual events. It is based on Tammy L. Kling’s memoir ‘Exit Row: The True Story of an Emergency Volunteer, a Miraculous Survivor and the Crash of Flight 965.’ Kling was a volunteer who worked with families and survivors in the aftermath of a plane crash, and her memoir is written from that perspective. This also explains the film’s dual structure, which follows both Lisa Foster, the sole survivor fighting to stay alive, and Rebecca Till, an airline executive who works to help her from the ground. However, the screenplay written by Jane Espenson Ross and Andrew Katz diverges from the real story in its plot and characters. Rather than directly recreating Kling’s experiences or presenting the actual survivor’s story, the film fictionalizes the. The memoir provides the real-life foundation, while the film reshapes those elements.

The book is based on the event of December 20, 1995. American Airlines Flight 965 was traveling from Miami to Cali, Colombia, when the Boeing 757 crashed into a mountain near Buga while approaching the airport. There were 163 people aboard, including 155 passengers and eight crew members. Four passengers, Gonzalo Dussan Monroy, his daughter Michelle Dussan, Mercedes Ramirez, and Mauricio Reyes, miraculously survived. A fifth passenger, Gonzalo “Gonzalito” Dussan Jr., initially survived but later died from his injuries. Kling was an American Airlines employee who joined the company’s Emergency Response Team after the crash and worked with families of those who died and the survivors. One of those survivors, Mercedes Ramirez, became a central part of her account.

The Movie Finds Its Reality in the Courage of Ordinary People in Extraordinary Circumstances

The survival story of Liosa Foster is at the crux of the movie. In real life, there have been many such cases, from which the spirit of never giving up can be learned. Juliane Koepcke’s experience is one of the most remarkable examples of survival after an air disaster. On December 24, 1971, she was traveling aboard LANSA Flight 508 in Peru when lightning struck the aircraft, causing it to break apart in midair. Koepcke, still strapped to her seat, fell about 3,000 meters into the Amazon rainforest. She survived the impact, although she suffered a concussion, a broken collarbone, a knee ligament injury and other wounds. She then spent 11 days alone in the jungle, following a stream toward a river and treating her injuries as she went. On the ninth day, she discovered a camp used by local lumberjacks, who found her and helped transport her to safety. Koepcke later studied biology and became a mammalogist specializing in bats.

At its core, the film is grounded in the reality of the human spirit and the extraordinary stories of people who have survived against the worst odds. While ‘Sole Survivor of Flight 119’ brings in fictional elements to shape Lisa Foster’s journey and build its dramatic narrative, the truth at its heart remains intact. Stories like Juliane Koepcke’s show that survival can depend on resilience, resourcefulness and the refusal to give up when circumstances seem impossible. That spirit of perseverance is what gives the film its connection to real-life survival stories.

Read More: Is Lifetime’s Where Pretty Girls Die Based on a True Story?