Is Lifetime’s Somebody’s Watching Me Based on a True Story?

Lifetime’s ‘Somebody’s Watching Me’ begins with Lori, a young woman preparing for a friend’s wedding, being invited to a bachelorette weekend. She is excited to get away for a while and even ends up having a good time. However, when she returns, a mysterious package containing a flash drive appears at her door. She opens it apprehensively, only to find footage recorded by a hidden camera in the rental space where she had been staying. It contains videos of her sleeping, and then she notices a stranger enter her room and watch her. She does not know who he is, as his face is covered, making the situation feel extremely dangerous. Directed by Philippe Gagnon, the thriller-drama film leaves viewers horrified, wondering what Lori will do with this information, who sent the footage, and what it all could mean.

Somebody’s Watching Me Seems to Show the Dangerous Side of Rental Properties

Somebody’s Watching Me, written by Shannon Latimer, is not based on true incidents or real-life experiences of a woman named Lori. It is an entirely fictional thriller, and neither the characters nor the storyline corresponds to any documented real case in which such events occurred. That said, the premise may loosely draw on broader, real-world feelings of vulnerability that some women experience in unfamiliar or unsafe situations. While the setup can feel realistic, the progression of events, the escalation of fear, and the overall narrative are crafted purely for dramatic effect and are part of a fictional plot.

In the movie, Lori stays at an Airbnb for a bachelorette weekend when events unfold. This seems to echo real concerns about guest safety in such rentals. Over the years, multiple cases have raised alarms about hidden surveillance devices. In July 2021, David Wyzynajtys and his girlfriend booked a stay in Texas Hill Country hosted by A. Jay Allee. After arriving, they discovered a hidden camera pointed at the bed and fled. Police later searched the property and found over 2,000 images involving more than 30 victims, including minors, recorded over nearly a year. Allee was charged with 15 counts of invasive visual recording and pleaded guilty to six. Multiple victims filed lawsuits, and Airbnb settled in 2022.

The Movie Shows the Potential Dangers That Can Befall in an Unknown Place

While it may seem like a stranger breaking into an Airbnb is far-fetched and unlikely in the real world, that is sadly not the case. A reported incident involving a bachelorette party highlights how such situations can mirror fiction in unsettling ways. In April 2026, bride-to-be Micaela Rodriguez shared how her Nashville Airbnb stay turned frightening during a bachelorette trip. After noticing odd signs earlier, including strangers watching the property, the situation escalated when a guest returned and encountered a masked intruder inside the house. The man, wearing a ski mask and gloves, fled after being seen. Police later stated that at least two individuals were involved. The group, shaken by the incident, relocated to a nearby hotel for safety.

The film contains several moments that seem to mirror aspects of real reported cases. While it is not directly based on any specific incident, these similarities highlight potential security shortcomings and the false sense of safety people often feel in unfamiliar spaces. In many situations, guests may let their guard down, assuming that vetted listings guarantee protection. The film underscores how easily that illusion can be broken. In that sense, the film serves as a subtle wake-up call, encouraging viewers to be more aware, cautious, and diligent about their surroundings, especially when staying in temporary accommodations or unfamiliar places.

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