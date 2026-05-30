Is Lifetime’s Where the Heart Lands Based on a True Story?

Lifetime’s ‘Where the Heart Lands,’ also known as ‘Win, Place, Love,’ is a romantic comedy directed by Haylie Duff that follows an unexpected love story. It begins when Nick, a real estate agent based out of Los Angeles, California, discovers that he has inherited a house, an estate, and several racehorses in rural Kentucky. Knowing nothing about that world, he travels there with the intention of selling everything off and returning to his life in the city. However, things begin to change when he meets Charlie, the woman who has been training and caring for the horses.

She introduces him to a world that is completely unfamiliar to him and gradually helps him develop an appreciation for the sport, the animals, and the lifestyle that comes with it. As Nick spends more time in Kentucky, he starts to see the inheritance in a very different light. While love blossoms unexpectedly between the two of them, the film is also a story about embracing change and finding a new direction in life when one least expects it.

Where the Heart Lands Shows the Reality of Horse Racing in Kentucky

Lifetime’s ‘Where the Heart Lands’ is set in the fascinating world of horse racing and highlights the empathy and drive often displayed by people involved in the sport. The film is not based on a true story and instead comes from an original screenplay written by Haylie Duff, David Stever, and Scotty Mullen. At its core, it is a fictional story about two people from very different worlds coming together and being introduced to each other’s lives and ways of thinking. While the premise itself is not rooted in reality, many of the emotions and experiences explored throughout the film are. From the uncertainty that comes with new love to the challenges of adapting to an unfamiliar environment and understanding a different lifestyle, the themes are ones that many viewers can relate to.

In the movie, Kentucky’s racehorse culture is more than just a backdrop. It becomes a living, breathing part of the story. The film closely mirrors the atmosphere of the state’s famed Thoroughbred industry, where horse farming and racing are deeply ingrained in everyday life. Across the rolling bluegrass hills around Lexington and Louisville, hundreds of horse farms continue to raise and train elite racehorses destined for prestigious events like the Kentucky Derby, the Kentucky Oaks, and the Breeders’ Cup. Legendary venues such as Churchill Downs and Keeneland remain at the center of the sport and they attract renowned trainers, jockeys, breeders, and owners from across the world. The film captures that legacy and love for the animals remarkably well.

The Movie Shows the Charm that the Horse-Racing World Carries With Itself

One of the film’s strengths is how it showcases the appeal of horse racing to people who come from completely different professional backgrounds. Nick enters the world of Thoroughbred racing as a real estate agent with little understanding of the industry, but gradually becomes drawn to the community and passion that surround it. While fictional, his journey seems to reflect a path that some people have taken in real life. One example is Sigmund Sommer, a successful New York real estate developer who entered horse racing in the 1960s after purchasing his first racehorse. Alongside his wife, Viola, he built one of the sport’s most successful racing stables, with their horse Sham famously finishing second to Secretariat during the 1973 Triple Crown. Like Nick, Sommer discovered an unexpected calling in a world far removed from his original career.

In the real world as well, horse racing holds a fascination that many people outside the industry often struggle to fully understand. For those involved, it is not simply about competition or winning races. There is a deep connection with the animals, a sense of responsibility for their care, and an appreciation for the years of work that go into training and developing a racehorse. At the same time, the excitement of competition and the pursuit of excellence remain central to the sport. ‘Where the Heart Lands’ captures many of these foundational aspects effectively and creates a believable backdrop upon which the fictional love story of Nick and Charlie is able to survive.

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