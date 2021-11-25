Lifetime’s Jingle Belle: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Directed by Peter Sullivan, ‘Jingle Belle’ is a story of Isabelle, who parts ways with her high school sweetheart and accidentally reunites with him years later. Her high school years are defined by her Christmas duet with Mike every year at the annual Christmas Eve Pageant. However, after the end of high school, their relationship dies when Isabelle leaves for New York, leaving Mike behind.

When Isabelle returns to her hometown years later to write music for the annual Christmas Eve Pageant, she meets her high school sweetheart and is shocked to learn that Mike is the one directing the show. If you’re a fan of the beautiful visuals of this holiday-themed Lifetime movie and are wondering where it was filmed, we have got your back. Here’s everything we know about the cast and filming locations of ‘Jingle Belle!’

Jingle Belle Filming Locations

The movie was shot in July 2017. If you want to know where the movie was filmed, we have news for you! The film was surprisingly shot in Utah during warm weather which is in contrast to the snowy Christmas days depicted in the movie. Let’s take a look at the details for it!

Brigham City, Utah

The town of Masonville is really Brigham City, Utah and the Christmas scenes were shot in the middle of a very warm July. ‘Thelma and Louise’ on the edge, ‘Forrest Gump’ at the end of his endurance run, the crash landing on the ‘Planet of the Apes,’ These iconic film moments are all particularly memorable due to epic cinematic scenery.

Utah’s unique landscape — from its salt desert to the mountain peaks of the Rockies to red rocks of all shapes — has made the state a popular backdrop for filmmakers since the era of Hollywood’s beloved Westerns. On-screen, Utah has slipped into countless roles, sometimes as different states or even different planets. Popular filming spots in Utah include Moab, Arches National Park, Dead Horse Point, Overlook, Cisco and Thompson Springs Ghost Towns, and La Sal Mountains.

Jingle Belle Cast Details

The cast of ‘Jingle Belle’ is led by Tatyana Ali, who portrays Belle Williams, a young woman who meets the love of her wife years later when she returns to her hometown. The actor is known for her roles in

‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ ‘Jawbreaker,’ ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘Glory Road.’ Cornelius Smith Jr. plays Michael Hill, Belle’s high school sweetheart. You must have seen the actor in ‘Scandal,’ ‘Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam,’ and ‘Manhunt.’

Manhunt Loretta Devine essays the role of Emory Simons. The actor is famous for ‘Crash,’ and ‘Urban Legend.’ Other actors in the movie include Tempestt Bledsoe as Jackie, Dee Wallace as Shelby, Valarie Pettiford as Faith Williams, Obba Babatundé as Charles Williams, Arsema Kayan Ellison as Marley, Blake Anthony Crawford as Kevin, Clotile Yanna as Lisa, Jay Whittaker as Nathan, Brad Johnson as Adam, Page Petrucka as Sandra, Kinder-Fritz Vickie as Mrs. Smith, C.J. Drisdom as Musician, and many more.

