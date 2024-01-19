Like Air After Shark Tank: A Healthy Snacking Indulgence

The snacking industry has burgeoned into a colossal market, owing to the evolving dietary preferences and lifestyles of consumers. As our busy lives demand convenient yet satisfying munching options, the industry continuously seeks novel and innovative products to meet these cravings. One such breakthrough in the snacking arena is the Like Air, featured on Season 15, Episode 11 of ‘Shark Tank.’ This product offers a refreshing take on traditional snacks, providing a guilt-free and flavorful experience. Its unique approach to snacking aligns seamlessly with the growing demand for healthier alternatives, making it a standout player in the diverse landscape of the snacking industry.

Like Air: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Steve Attieh, a Villanova University graduate with a background in investment banking and a stint as the Chief Financial Officer at Eyetech Inc., embarked on an entrepreneurial journey after several years of self-employment. In 2018, he teamed up with Allison Lin, a distinguished professional with a Bachelor of Science degree in Foreign Service from Georgetown University and a Master’s in International Relations from the University of Nicosia. Lin, having held key roles such as Vice President at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management and Global Product Owner for Symphony at HSBC, brought a wealth of experience to the table.

The duo, driven by a shared vision, co-founded Like Air in 2020, a venture that would redefine their professional trajectories. This collaborative effort seamlessly blended Attieh’s financial acumen with Lin’s expertise in international relations and product ownership, setting the stage for a dynamic and innovative company that would leave a mark in the industry. Based in Madison, New Jersey, Like Air stands out as an innovative, airy puffed snack crafted from corn. Distinguishing itself from traditional popcorn, Like Air’s unique formulation ensures a hull- and hard kernel-free indulgence, making it exceptionally easy to enjoy.

These airy puffs boast a melt-in-your-mouth quality, providing a delightful snacking experience. Beyond the pleasurable texture, Like Air takes pride in its health-conscious attributes, with a mere 50 calories per cup. Moreover, it caters to diverse dietary needs, being gluten-free and devoid of artificial preservatives. The thoughtful formulation extends to allergen considerations, as Like Air is nut-free and free from seven common allergens, including wheat, soy, peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, fish, and shellfish. This makes Like Air a wholesome and inclusive snacking option suitable for all members of the family, including kids and pets.

Like Air Update: Where Are They Now?

Like Air has garnered a devoted fan base among its customers, for whom they do daily giveaways, a testament to the snack’s quality and undeniable appeal. Available in five distinct flavors—Butter & Salt, Pancake, American Cheddar, Cheddar & Pancake, and Butter & Pancake—each option promises a delightful taste experience. For those eager to explore this delectable range, a packet featuring two of each flavor is conveniently offered on the official Like Air website for $12.99. Beyond online purchases, Like Air products can be found in physical stores and on Amazon, providing multiple avenues for customers to indulge in this light and flavorful snack.

The surge in demand following their appearance on ‘Shark Tank’ has prompted Like Air to respond proactively, with plans to expand their production capabilities to meet the growing interest in their distinctive puffed corn snacks. In addition to offering a delightful snacking experience, the Like Air website presents a wealth of exciting and innovative recipes for enthusiasts to explore using Like Air Baked Puffcorn. From crafting delectable pancakes to creating tempting cinnamon bun cups, cookies, and crunchy bars, the website showcases a diverse range of culinary possibilities. This commitment to providing consumers with creative and versatile ways to incorporate Like Air into their kitchen adventures reflects the brand’s dedication to enhancing the overall customer experience.

By encouraging experimentation with their product in various recipes, Like Air not only offers a delicious snack but also fosters a sense of fun and exploration in the home kitchen. Like Air’s journey in the snacking industry is poised for success. Their commitment to producing genuinely wholesome and innovative snacks reflects not only in the quality of their product but also in the enthusiastic reception of their customers. In a world where authenticity and heart in food creation hold paramount importance, Like Air is carving a niche for itself as a brand that not only delights taste buds but also aligns with the ever-changing dietary needs of discerning consumers.

