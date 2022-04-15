Lil Advents Shark Tank Update: Where Is Lil Advents Now?

Season 13 of ‘Shark Tank’ witnessed entrepreneurs Mindy and Brandon Wright present Lil Advents, hoping for a life-changing investment. Lil Advents is an innovative yet simple potty training system that rewards children with attractive tokens after every milestone. As potty training is quite challenging even for experienced parents, we decided to look into this helpful product and trace the company’s growth! Let’s dive in and find out everything there’s to know about Lil Advents!

Lil Advents: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

The founders of Lil Advent, Mindy and Brandon Wright, hail from the city of Renton in Washington State and are a happily married couple with two children. However, they faced several challenges when it came to potty training, as one of their daughters, Ruby, seemed quite reluctant to train herself. That was when Brandon thought about the things he enjoyed as a child and suddenly came upon the idea of using Advent calendars. That same weekend, Mindy and Brandon created a customized Advent calendar for potty training and tested it with Ruby.

To the parents’ surprise, the child responded positively to the calendar, and the method turned out to be a huge success, thus giving birth to Lil Advents. At its core, Lil Advents is a customized Advent calender with 14 punch-outs numbered 1 to 30. Every time the child uses the bathroom like they are supposed to, the parent can strike off a single number as a mark of progress. Subsequently, each punch-out that signifies a milestone contains 2 to 3 numbers and offers an attractive sticker upon completion.

Besides, the calendar also provides an award once a child completes a successful 30-day run. Mindy and Brandon mentioned that apart from using the bathroom properly, parents can also strike out a number when their child makes it through the night without any untoward incident. Moreover, they even insisted that most children take about 60 to 90 days in order to get completely potty-trained through Lil Advents.

Where Is Lil Advents Now?

Lil Advents received glorious reviews at launch, and a lot of mothers soon adopted the easy technique to potty train their children. Owning to their increasing growth and popularity, Lil Advents won several awards, including the 2019 National Parenting Product Award and the 2020 Baby Maternity Magazine Top Choice Award. They were also selected as the Product of the Year at the 2020 Creative Child Awards and topped the Parent’s Favorite Products division at the Tillywig Awards. Additionally, reputed organizations like The National Parenting Center and Fox News recognized the valuable product.

At present, Lil Advents are available on their official website as well as on Amazon and come in various themes, including farm animals, vehicles, and dinosaurs, among others. A single calendar will set you back by $34.99, while the company even sells temporary tattoos and BaBa Bucks (fake money) for $5.99 and $6.99, respectively. The unique idea has solved a significant problem in the lives of most parents, and hence, we feel like Lil Advents will become even more popular and continue thriving in future.

