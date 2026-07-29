Lilly Karaban: Where is Bryan Kohberger’s Former Classmate Now?

In the early hours of a November 2022 morning, a Moscow, Idaho, residence turned into a crime scene when a Washington State University student named Bryan Kohberger stabbed four occupants — Xana Kernodle, Maddie Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, and Ethan Chapin — to death with a large knife. When the news of the tragedy broke out, the entire community was left shell-shocked. The investigation eventually led the detectives to Bryan, whose former classmate, Lilly Karaban, was shaken to her core. In Netflix’s ‘The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare,’ she features and recounts her experience of sharing a Criminology classroom with the killer.

Lilly Karaban Juggles Her Business With Her Nursing Responsibilities

The former classmate of Bryan Kohberger, Lilly Karaban, earned her high school diploma from the Academy of the Holy Cross, where she also served as a Softball Camp Counselor in the summer of 2016. In 2017, she began pursuing her bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Pre-Law with a Minor in Forensic Psychology from DeSales University, where she met Bryan. At the same time, she also took time out to attend Montgomery College. After graduating in 2020, Lilly enrolled at George Washington University to pursue another bachelor’s degree in Nursing. On the side, she began working as a Paralegal for Spigelman & Cecere.

To transition into a nursing career, Lilly gained experience in various units throughout her time in nursing school. Then, in March 2023, she landed a job as a Registered Nurse at Nemours duPont Pediatrics. Since April 2024, she has been employed as the Lead Registered Nurse at both the Exton and Valley Forge branches of Nemours Children’s Health Clinic. Besides that, she is also doing her MSN with a focus in Management and Leadership from Western Governors University. Moreover, Lilly also runs a small business — Sunkissed Spray Tans — dealing with the sale of Organic, Vegan, and Custom Spray Tans.

Lilly Karaban is a Happily Married Woman and Dog Parent

On the personal front, Lilly Karaban leads a fulfilling life in Center Valley, Pennsylvania, with her longtime partner and husband, JT. The couple began dating in May 2018 and tied the knot on January 28, 2023, in the presence of their loved ones. She is a mother to two furry little friends, including Phoebe, who accompany Lilly and JT on their adventures. Each Halloween, the couple loves to cosplay and spend a memorable night with their friends. In May 2026, the couple attended their friend’s wedding at the University of Notre Dame in Notre Dame, Indiana. Lilly is also a doting aunt to her nephew, Brynn Christine, who was born in 2017.

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