Stefania Vincenzi: Where is the Survivor Now?

In January 2012, Stefania Vincenzi was just 17 years old when her mother, Maria Grazia Trecarichi, took the teenager, her boyfriend, and Maria’s friend on a cruise trip on Costa Concordia. Unfortunately, the vessel capsized after striking a reef off the coast of Giglio Island in Tuscany, Italy. Through a detailed interview with Stefania in Netflix’s ‘Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea,’ the documentary delves deeper into the emotional toll she endured after learning that Maria was unable to leave the ship. The daughter was left behind to cope with the emotional scars left by one of the worst cruise disasters in modern history.

Stefania Vincenzi Lost Her Mother Forever When Their Cruise Ship Capsized

Maria Grazia Trecarichi and her husband were overjoyed when they welcomed Stefania Vincenzi into the world. The mother and daughter had always shared a close bond. When the latter turned 7 years old, Maria was diagnosed with cancer. Since then, she had been battling cancer, but fortunately, it went into remission by 2012. Hence, she decided to take Stefania, her daughter’s boyfriend, Andrea Canio Franzese, and Maria’s friend, Luisa Virzi, on the Costa Concordia. Additionally, Maria wanted to celebrate her 50th birthday on January 14, 2012.

However, that plan ended in a tragedy when the vessel capsized after hitting a reef near Tuscany, Italy. At the time of the collision, Stefania, Maria, and their loved ones were at the restaurant. According to Stefania’s statements, when she, Andrea, Luisa, and Maria finally made their way to the deck to board the lifeboats, Maria expressed her concern about not knowing how to swim. Since the mother could not find any life jackets either, she decided to go with Luisa to retrieve their jackets from their room on the lower deck. Stefania stated that although she insisted that Maria should not go down to the room, her mother was reluctant to comply.

While speaking about that night, Stefania recalled, “My mother was cold and went down to our cabin to get a jacket. There was so much confusion that we became separated. My lifeboat filled up with people, so she waited for another one. She even called me to make sure I had reached land safely.” Eventually, the then-17-year-old and Andrea boarded the lifeboat and called her mother. According to Stefania, when she called Maria to ask where she was, her mother had assured her that she was also getting on another lifeboat. However, when the former called her mother again after reaching the shore, she received no response. Ultimately, Stefania had to wait for 2 years for her mother’s remains to be recovered from the wreckage.



Stefania Vincenzi Runs Her Venture and Loves Traveling With Her Partner

Before the tragedy took Maria away from Stefania forever, she had always wanted her daughter to participate in Miss Italy when she turned 18. To honor her mother’s memories, she ultimately took part in the pageant in October 2013. In the competition, she was selected as one of the 42 finalists set to join the 21 regional Misses. However, it is worth noting that no further public reports stated about her wins, which may indicate that she might not have won any titles in the contest. In July 2012, Stefania earned her high school diploma in linguistics and languages from Sacro Cuore. She then completed her higher education at the University of Bari Aldo Moro (Università degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro) in Bari, Italy.

Following that, Stefania has tapped into her entrepreneurial drive and launched her nail service venture, Crystal Nails Italia, in April 2022. There, she is currently working as the Absolute Master Educator and Digital Content Creator. Interested individuals can seamlessly enroll in her individual or group classes. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Stefania finds solace in the company of her soulmate, Andrea. The couple loves traveling, which often takes them to different corners of the world. In April 2021, they witnessed the breathtaking landscapes of Capri, Italy, followed by a memorable trip to Zakynthos, Greece, that same month. By May 2021, Stefania and Andrea experienced the bustling streets of New York.

In November 2021, Stefania and Andrea got the chance to see the beautiful monuments of Seville, Spain, before making their way to Vienna, Austria, in December of that same year. In June 2023, the pair spent meaningful time exploring the wildlife in Tanzania, Africa. In her leisure time, Stefania enjoys soaking in the beauty of nature, whether it’s watching butterflies, swimming in the ocean’s blue waters, or petting turtles. Furthermore, she loves trying out different cuisines at various restaurants with her partner. However, Stefania has chosen to keep more details of her personal life out of the public eye. Despite continuing to move forward in her life, she always carries the grief of losing her mother in her heart.