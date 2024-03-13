Lina Sardar Khil: What Happened to Her? Is She Still Missing?

What happened to the young girl named Lina Sardar Khil has brought out the heartfelt sympathies of many, especially given the pain that it seems to have caused her loved ones. The story is well detailed in episodes 5 and 6 of season 5 of ‘Never Seen Again.’ The episodes of the Paramount+ show are titled ‘Lina Sardar Khil – No Safe Haven’ and talk about just how Lina’s disappearance led to the rise of much pain, speculations, and even conspiracies while the authorities continue to search for her whereabouts. Naturally, the world is eager to know more about the latest happenings in the case.

Lina Sardar Khil’s Disappearance From the Playground

Lina Sardar Khil, the daughter of Zarmeena Sardar Khil and Riaz Khil, was a happy child whose presence seemed to delight those around her. Her father, Riaz, had been working for the Afghan Armi and had helped the US in its various operations in Afghanistan. However, Riaz did not feel that Afghanistan would be a safe place for him to raise his family, given how his role as a person working against the Taliban might bring danger to his family.

As such, Riaz and his family, including Lina, had moved to San Antonio, Texas, in 2019. In the Paramount+ series, the former army man described how he had considered his daughter to be precious and cherished her as his firstborn. He further shared how his family had traveled back to Afghanistan, and they had been in the country when the US pulled its forces from there on August 30, 2021. Owing to his previous work, Riaz had to flee the country immediately, and he waited with bated breath to have his family returned back to him.

However, the Khil family had no idea what tragedy was soon going to occur to them. On December 20, 2021, Lina had been playing at a playground at 9400 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio. Her mother, Zarmeena, had been keeping an eye on her daughter for some time. However, for a short amount of time, the mother looked away, not realizing that she would never see her daughter again. Between 4:30 PM and 5:10 PM on that fateful day, Lina vanished and was never seen again.

Not being able to find her daughter, Zarmeena immediately contacted her husband, Riaz, who started to talk with other families in the community. The family had been living in the same area as several other Afghan refugees, and it initially seemed probable that Lina might be with one of them. However, when that yielded no results, the authorities were immediately involved, with even the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) stepping in to look for the 3-year-old girl.

The disappearance of Lina led to a widespread search across the city of San Antonio. From the woods to the water bodies, each and every location was combed thoroughly in order to find any evidence of Lina’s whereabouts. While it seemed like she may have vanished in thin air, a witness named Kaleb Jackson shared a testimony that appeared to provide additional clues. According to what the young man had shared, he had apparently seen Lina, who he remembers as wearing a red dress, with two other boys dressed in traditional Afghan wear whom he had never seen before and has not since. He added that his friend had apparently seen Lina walking to the gate with the boys and had tried to call her. He had apparently thought they would come back, but they didn’t.

As the search for Lina continued, many theories emerged as to what may have happened to her. The first pointed towards the fact that she may have fallen victim to child traffickers who might not have targeted Lina for any specific reason. Another theory suggested that someone in the local community might have been involved, Kaleb’s testimony. Theorists have also pointed fingers towards the Khil family themselves, claiming that Riza and Zarmeena might have arranged for the disappearance of their daughter, though they have adamantly denied this. Roaz himself claimed that he was happy with what he was earning as a truck driver and found the idea that he might have bartered his child away for money to be inconceivable.

Another theory posed forward in this case has been the possibility that Lina might have been targeted specifically by someone who wanted revenge on Riaz for his work against the Taliban. A possibility that a member of their local community might be involved in this revenge plot has also been mentioned. Riaz’s status as a Special Immigration Visa refugee due to his help to the US forces is the reason behind the involvement of the FBI in a seemingly local case.

Lina Sardar Khil Has Yet to be Found

For well over two years now, Lina Sardar Khil remains an unsolved mystery. The young girl would have turned six on February 20, 2024. Her parents, Zarmeena Sardar Khil and Riaz Khil expressed hope that their daughter will return home. Riaz even mentioned in the Paramount+ show that he wants his two sons, who are both younger than Lina, to go into law enforcement so as to either find Lina or at least unravel just what had happened on that tragic night.

While Zarmeena herself prefers not to be in the limelight much, she has also expressed her desire to have her daughter home. “I am missing my child. I cannot forget her and it is affecting me a lot and my other child who is coming to this world,” a pregnant Zarmeen told FOX 29 in February 2022. Her statement was translated from Pashto, the language that she and her family speak. The mother has also expressed extreme regret over the fact that she let her daughter out of her sight even for a second.

A total reward of $250,000 remains available to anyone who might have any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Lina. The majority of the prize is from the Islamic Center of San Antonio, while the San Antonio department has also offered $50,000. Riaz and Zarmeena also contacted the authorities after they saw a picture of a young girl with the Border Patrol Agents, believing the child could be Lina. However, the Agents have firmly denied that the child in question is Lina. As such, the whereabouts of Lina remains

Read More: Where are Max DeVries’ Mom and Sister Now?