Linda Slaten Murder: Where is Joseph Clinton Mills Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘On The Case With Paula Zahn: Unthinkable Betrayal’ chronicles the brutal rape and murder of 31-year-old Linda Slaten in Florida in September 1981. It would take the police almost four decades before they would be able to nab her killer using forensic innovation. If you are interested in knowing the identity and current whereabouts of the perpetrator, here is what we know.

How Did Linda Slaten Die?

Linda Patterson Slaten was born on March 8, 1950, and was a single mother of two teen boys, Jeffrey Slaten, then 15 years old, and Timothy Slaten, aged 12 at the time. Her family recounted Linda as a devoted and caring mother who tried her best to raise her boys despite their limited financial capabilities. They had moved to the city of Lakeland in Florida in the middle of 1981, about weeks before the fateful incident.

Linda’s sister, Judy Butler, went over to Linda’s place on September 4, 1981, to have their usual Friday morning coffee that they had been having ever since her sister moved into Lakeland. When she did not open the door after repeated knocks, Judy got suspicious and went around to find the window screen of Linda’s bedroom missing. She peered inside to see the lifeless body of her sister lying on the bed. A hysterical Judy alerted a nearby maintenance worker for the Lakeland Housing Authority, John Allen, who called 911.

The investigators reached the scene at around 8:30 am to find Linda dead with her dress pulled down from the top and up from the bottom, exposing her private parts. They reportedly witnessed bleeding from her vagina, with her underwear and shoes scattered across the floor. She was strangled to death with a wired coat hanger still wrapped around her neck. Her medical report stated that sexual assault had occurred before being murdered. The detectives found no signs of struggle in the room except for the missing window screen.

Who Killed Linda Slaten?

Due to all the entrances being secured, the investigators had initially faced difficulty in getting inside the house. As the officers were looking for a way to get in, a horrifying thought dawned on Judy – her nephews, both minors, were also inside. Police were able to enter the house through a window and found both boys sleeping in their respective bedrooms, according to court documents. Tim would later recount, “I saw the crime scene. It’s still burned in my brain today.”

Linda’s body was taken to the Lakeland General Hospital, where the medical examiner performed an autopsy and a sexual assault kit. As per police reports, semen was found off the victim’s body, and a fingerprint was also retrieved from the crime scene. However, with forensic science not as developed as today, the investigators had very little to go on when the DNA did not match anyone in law enforcement databases. They questioned the boys to find potential suspects and get a picture of the night of the murder.

Linda’s 12-year-old, Timothy, told the cops he was at practice with his football coach, Joseph Clinton Mills, at Winston Elementary. Joseph was a coach for the Lakeland Volunteers football program and had driven Timothy home that night. As per court documents, Linda had come out to the car and thanked him for giving her son a ride. When police interviewed Joseph, he claimed that he had never gotten out of his vehicle and had left almost immediately.

With no further leads and all avenues exhausted, the Lakeland Police Department could not find a breakthrough that would lead them to the offender, as the case went cold. Linda’s boys used to occasionally drop at the station to ask for updates, but it soon seemed that the culprit would never be caught. Jeffrey would reminisce, “It’s been rough on me my whole life not knowing who it is. Always being scared to death, I was friends with him…always looking over our shoulder.”

However, the police finally had a breakthrough in November 2018 when they resorted to using a cutting-edge forensic science method known as genetic genealogy. As per forensic experts, this technique compares an unknown DNA profile to public genealogy databases created with the help of the DNA of relatives voluntarily uploading them. The investigators finally had a match – Timothy’s football coach, Joseph, then in his 20s. His fingerprints also matched the ones found at the crime scene. He was arrested on December 12, 2018, by the Lakeland Police Department on charges of first-degree murder, burglary, and sexual battery.

Where is Joseph Clinton Mills Today?

When initially questioned on September 1981, Joseph had feigned ignorance about the crime and claimed he had never met Linda except once. However, upon being arrested, he alleged that he had gone over her upon request to have sex with her. He further claimed that Linda already had the hanger around her neck and had died while having consensual sex.

However, prosecutors debunked his claims by providing evidence that the intercourse was not sexual. Finally, 61-year-old Joseph pleaded guilty in February 2022 to sexually assault and killing the single mother. In doing so, he escaped the death penalty and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. According to official court records, he is serving his sentence at the Reception and Medical Center in Union County, Florida.

