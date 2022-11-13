Where Are Linda Slaten’s Kids Jeff and Tim Slaten Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘On The Case With Paula Zahn: Unthinkable Betrayal’ follows how brothers Jeff and Tim Slaten cope with investigators looking for their mother’s killer for four decades. The crime happened in Florida in September 1981, and the convict was finally caught in December 2018. So who are Jeff and Tim Slaten, and where are they now? Let’s find out.

Who are Jeff and Tim Slaten?

15-year-old Jeffrey “Jeff” Slaten and 12-year-old Timothy “Tim” Slaten had moved to Lakeland in Florida in the mid-1981, along with their single mother, Linda Patterson Slaten, 31. The sons would reminisce how their mother tried her best to raise them despite their limited financial capabilities. Jeff said, “We was living in government housing on food stamps and welfare, you know, and she was trying to do the best she could to take care of us …” However, little did they know that within a few weeks of their relocating, they would be thrown into a torment that would last for almost four decades.

On September 4, 1981, Linda’s sister, Judy Butler, came to their place to have the usual Friday coffee. It had been a daily routine for the sisters since Linda had moved to Lakeland. However, when Linda did not open the door, Judy went around the house to peep through a bedroom window that suspiciously had its screen off. She saw the lifeless body of her sister lying on the bed and strangled with a wired coat hanger. As emergency respondents arrived at the scene, she was fearful of her nephews, both minors.

Upon entering the house, police discovered Jeff fast asleep in his bedroom. On waking up, he was scared to see police officers swarming over his room. When he learned that his mother had been murdered, he started fearing that the assailant might have hurt his younger brother too. However, officers also found young Tim sleeping in his room, unscathed and unharmed. Tim would later recount, “I saw the crime scene. It’s still burned in my brain today.”

When the boys were questioned, investigators found that Tim was dropped off at home on September 3 by his football coach, Joseph “Joe” Clinton Mills. The detectives interviewed Joe, who feigned ignorance regarding Linda’s horrible rape and murder. As the case started getting cold, Jeff would reminisce, “It’s been rough on me my whole life not knowing who it is. Always being scared to death, I was friends with him … always looking over our shoulder.”

About four decades later, the police finally caught their mother’s killer using genetic genealogy, a cutting-edge forensic science method. The police collected Joe’s DNA from his trash to confirm the match, and he was arrested on December 12, 2018, on charges of first-degree murder, burglary, and sexual battery. Initially pleading not guilty, Joe would later change his plea to guilty and avoid the death sentence. He was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole and is presently incarcerated in a cell at the Reception and Medical Center in Union County, Florida.

Where Are Jeff and Tim Slaten Today?

After the arrest, Jeff and Tim, both middle-aged men now, expressed their horror at the identity of their mother’s killer. They would say that Tim’s football coach Joe was the last suspect they had on their mind. The boys would confront the murderer in February 2022 when he took a guilty plea deal to escape the death penalty. Jeff, now in his mid-50s, was present at the Florida courtroom, along with her aunt, to hear the sentencing.

His voice emotional, he repeatedly asked Joe why he murdered his mom, adding, “We was scared to death because of you, man. Always looking over my shoulder, scared to death, sleeping with a switchblade knife under my pillow, sleeping with it.” According to his Facebook profile, Jeff continues to live in Lakeland and is employed as a professional truck driver there. He regularly shares updates and pictures about his family on his profile. Tim, in his early 50s, leads a private life away from the public eye.

