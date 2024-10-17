Lindsey Riess-Wilson: Where is David and Lois Riess’ Niece Now?

When David Riess was found dead in his Minnesota house in 2018, all the suspicion was directed toward his long-time wife, Lois Riess. After murdering him, she reportedly committed another murder in Florida before scoping out her potential next victim in Texas. The cat-and-mouse chase between the killer and the police across different states is covered in detail in HBO’s ‘I Am Not a Monster: The Lois Riess Murders.’ While all the focus is on Lois’ exclusive interview, her niece, Lindsey Riess-Wilson also features in the episode.

Lindsey Riess-Wilson Went Through a Difficult Period During Her Teenage Years

The niece of David and Lois Riess, Lindsey Riess-Wilson, was shocked to learn about the sudden demise of David. Moreover, when she found out that her aunt, Lois, was the one responsible for his death, she was caught by surprise yet again. Learning about her truth made her revisit the memories she had with Lois in her childhood. During her days as a toddler in Rochester, Minnesota, Lindsey was frequently taken care of by her aunt, who gave her motherly love. She made lots of happy memories with her in the Riess household. When she was in her teens, life took her through several twists and turns.

At the young age of 16, Lindsey Riess-Wilson was pregnant with her first son. Although an exciting time, it also came with a lot of challenges as she was without any stable housing at the time. After giving birth, she stayed with her mother for a few months, but when things didn’t work out, she got the support of her friends for shelter. Without a permanent roof over her two-person family, she was constantly moving places provided by her loved ones. By the time she turned 18, she finally landed in an income-based public housing and found some stability in her life. Now, she could begin working towards providing a bright future for her kid.

Determined to Provide Education to Children, Lindsey Works With Rochester Public Schools

After graduating from John Marshall High School, Lindsey Riess-Wilson studied for her GED at Hawthorne Education Center. From 2012 to 2013, she studied Cosmetology and Esthiology at Nova Academy of Cosmetology. After that, she went to Rochester Community and Technical College for a year and pursued General Studies. Following the completion of her education, she landed her first job at Target as a Sales Associate and Cashier in October 2011. While still employed there in 2014, she also began working at Sally Beauty as a Sales Associate Assistant Manager in March, but only until September of the same year.

For an unknown period of time, Lindsey was also employed as a Debt Collector at The Affiliated Group, starting in July 2014. Her willingness to learn and dedication took her further in her professional career as she has been appointed as the Transitions and Fostering Connections Coordinator and the McKinney Vento Liaison for Rochester Public Schools. Through this position, she ensures that homeless families are provided the support required to keep their children in school. Given her upbringing and the things she had to face in her childhood and teenage years, she can connect with the families in an empathetic manner.

She explained the same during a conversation with Post Bulletin: “I see it from a completely different perspective. I’m having real conversations with them, and when I tell them I understand, it’s not because I read it out of a book, and it’s not because I learned it in college. It’s because I literally navigated every single system myself. I have walked through it step by step, and it allows me to walk with the families.” Reportedly, she also doubles as a site supervisor for the Heading Home Corps AmeriCorps members. On the side, she earns commissions through Amazon sellers by recommending products to her followers.

Lindsey Riess-Wilson’s Life Revolves Around Her Four Children

Lindsey Riess-Wilson is a woman of many hats who has seemingly mastered the art of striking a balance between her personal and professional life. Although the tragedy had a significant impact on her life, she has done her best to move forward. The independent individual is a mother to four adorable kids — two sons (Christopher and Nakhai) and two daughters (the elder one being Alaaya). Her world revolves around her little munchkins, and she never misses an opportunity to shower them with affection and care. Alongside her children, Lindsey is also a dog mom to two XL Bullies. While there have been reports of her being in a committed relationship, not much is known about her partner as she is yet to confirm the same.

Through hard work and determination, Lindsey has managed to build a beautiful life for herself and her kids in the midwestern state of Minnesota. Her eldest, Christopher, is in college, where he has made great strides in sports, particularly football. Meanwhile, Nakhai is a second-grader, while Alaaya is in Pre-kindergarten. On the other hand, her youngest “ninja turtle” is still too young for school. Lindsey is a hands-on mother who has always been there for her kids. She is truly going above and beyond to ensure her kids are raised in a comfortable and loving household. She has inculcated values such as compassion, understanding and gratitude in her kids so that they grow up to be kind and spirited individuals who are always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Emphasizing her love for her little ones and showcasing how proud she is of them, Lindsey once wrote: I heard someone say once that “home is wherever family is” and I never understood it in it’s full context until I looked at this picture. It made me happy, it made me proud and it warmed my heart… because I can just see and feel the love in the photo… I’m so thankful my children have one another.🥹💚 When she sees the wide smiles on the faces of her kids, all the “wild, bumpy, chaotic” and “overwhelming” moments become worth it. When she is not making beautiful memories with her “chunks of love,” Lindsey enjoys creating new looks by collaborating with local clothing and makeup brands as well as hanging out with her friends.

