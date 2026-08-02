Does Titan the Dog Die in Lioness?

In ‘Lioness’ season 3 episode 1 titled, ‘The Spider and The Fly,’ Joe McNamara and her team find themselves in the midst of the Delta Force agents who will be serving as their reluctant allies in a joint mission. The CIA agent has recently come into possession of the location of a high-brass Russian operative, Aleksi Yurimov, whose capture promises big things for the agency, most starkly in terms of new alliances. Therefore, the Lioness leader has been sent, along with her team, to the Ukrainian border for an extraction mission with the target on the other side of the trenches. However, given the environment of the mission, Joe’s trusty team doesn’t have the clearance or the training to accompany their head. Instead, the latter must team up with Sergeant Major Cody Spears and his forces for the operation. This includes Brady, a K9 Handler, and his dogs, including the trusty Titan. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Titan Falls Victim to the Horde of Drones in No Man’s Land

When Joe and her team arrive at the Ukrainian border, they get an unpleasant reality check about how the rest of the mission will be progressing. The Lionesses arrive on the scene under the assumption that they will be leading the charge in the mission to extract and apprehend Aleksi Yurimov. However, as it turns out, while Joe will be a crucial part of this mission, the rest of her team is expected to stay back at the base as backup. The Russian operative is hiding out on the other side of No Man’s Land in a house by the enemy’s trenches. This means that in order to get to Yurimov, Joe needs to be transported to the other side of the active battlefield, frequented by drone warfare. Unfortunately, neither the CIA Agent nor her team is trained for such an operation.

As a result, Joe has no choice but to throw in her lot with Cody and his team, trusting them to get her on the other side safe and sound. After a mild confrontation, the Sergeant allows Cruz, a former Delta Force operative, to join the mission to offer some relief. Yet, once the operation starts, Cody and his team are in charge. They’re a well-oiled machine that knows exactly how to exploit the cover of the morning mist to get across No Man’s Land and attack their enemies. In this attack, the K9S, Titan, and her friend play a major role, often acting as the first line of offense. They attack the enemy agents, brutally mauling them to death and clearing the path ahead for their Handler, Brady, and the others.

Thus, Joe is able to arrive in enemy territory, ID Yurimov, and oversee his abduction. Afterward, the journey back to base becomes the difficult part. Even though the team cuts off the Russian operative’s tracking device from his body, their attack itself has alerted the enemies to their presence. Therefore, journeying back across the No Man’s Land promises trouble. Still, as a horde of drones follows them, the Lionesses fire off smoke bombs from their side of the trenches to obscure the drones’ dwindling thermal vision. Meanwhile, Cody and the others dodge bullets and make it to the other side. Unfortunately, while Brady and the other agents return to base relatively unscathed, the same isn’t true for one of the K9Ss, likely Titan. Even though the mission is a success, the Handler loses his friend and war-trained companion in the process.

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