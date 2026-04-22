What Happened to Lisa? Did Maisie Ayres Leave Criminal Record?

Apple TV+’s ‘Criminal Record‘ returns for a second season, with June Lenker and Daniel Hegarty’s paths crossing in yet another complicated case. Much like the first season, this time as well, Lenker discovers a shocking connection between a current case and an old case, and yet again, she finds herself face to face with Hegarty. Instead of pushing her away, this time, he invites her to join the investigation with him, but Lenker knows that under the facade of friendliness, there is some ulterior motive that won’t come out until it’s too late. The season also gives us more insight into the personal lives of the protagonists. But while Lenker’s family still seems to be around, a major upheaval seems to have happened in Hegarty’s case. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Lisa Has Put a Great Distance Between Herself and Her Father

One of the major plot points for Hegarty in Season 1 was his fraught relationship with his daughter, Lisa. He struggles to connect with her since the death of his wife, and she doesn’t make things any easier for him either. Then there is the part about her being an addict and him supplying her with drugs, because he’d rather she take it in a safe and controlled environment rather than deal with dangerous elements to get one hit. To make matters worse, he discovers that she has been dating the son of the man he put in prison. All of these complications come to a head by the end of the season as the father and daughter clash, putting more strain on their relationship. When we pick up the events of the second season, Hegarty is still found to be working for the police, though he is in a different department now.

He visits his old friend Tony, who is currently serving a sentence in Redheath prison, after the fiasco of Season 1. Hegarty is there to get information on a new target, Cosmo Thompson, but before that, the friends have a small chat about what’s going on in their lives. Tony asks about Lisa, though he already seems to be aware that she has moved away to Scotland. Hegarty confirms that she is currently at the Isle of Findhorn, though he doesn’t seem too happy about it. Tony knows this well, which is why his tone is more mocking than concerned. Hegarty senses that, and instead of sharing more information about what’s happening between him and his daughter, he turns the conversation around to the matter for which he came to visit Tony.

Maisie Ayres’ Lisa’s Absence Shifts the Stakes for Hegarty

Considering that Lisa has moved to Scotland, one can assume that things didn’t end well between her and Hegarty after the events of Season 1. Since he had been against her and Patrick’s relationship, he most likely got her to break up with him, which would have made her hate him even more. It is also possible that Hegarty tried to get her to rehab. While she may have agreed to it, she would have preferred to do it as far away from him, which is why she most likely decided to move to Scotland. Still, considering how secretive Hegarty generally is, it is quite possible that there is much more to the story that hasn’t been revealed yet. The details are expected to unravel over the course of the season.

It will either paint him in a more empathetic light or confirm his status as the show’s complicated and entirely unpredictable villain. Given how important Lisa is to his storyline, one expects to see her again later in the season, especially as the personal stakes increase for Hegarty. At the same time, the show might not want to get stuck in the same cycle as Season 1 and risk repeating the same plotline for Hegarty. Since it has already been established that Lisa is away, the show’s writers may have preferred to keep her at a distance, at least this time around, or at least until something worthwhile is added to her character, justifying her presence in a show. With all this in mind, it is likely that Maisie Ayres might not reprise her role, though that doesn’t mean we won’t see her in future seasons either.

Read More: Criminal Record: Is the TV Show Inspired by a True Story?