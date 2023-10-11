Lisa Marie Varon AKA Victoria: Where is Former WWE Star Now?

WWE, or World Wrestling Entertainment, is a globally renowned professional wrestling organization that has captivated audiences for decades. With its headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, WWE showcases a thrilling mix of scripted storylines, charismatic wrestlers, and intense in-ring action that has made it a cultural phenomenon. It combines athleticism, storytelling, and entertainment to captivate its global fan base and has also expanded into various other forms of media, including movies, video games, merchandise, and digital content, making it a major player in the world of sports entertainment.

Over the years, WWE has produced legendary stars and one of them is Lisa Marie Varon who is best known by her chosen name Victoria. Having left an indelible mark on the wrestling industry, her contributions have rewritten the history books of WWE. Her journey through the squared circle is a testament to her dedication and passion for this thrilling sport. If you want to know more about her and her time in WWE, we have all the details. Let’s delve into it, shall we?

Why did Lisa Marie Varon AKA Victoria Leave WWE?

Before her wrestling career, Lisa Marie Varon had a diverse professional background. She worked as a human tissue coordinator in California while simultaneously juggling roles as a personal trainer and aerobics instructor. Her journey took an unexpected turn when she won a bodybuilding competition, ESPN2’s ‘Fitness America Series’, in 1997. Later, she relocated to Los Angeles in 1999, working as a trainer at Crunch Fitness, where she crossed paths with WWF wrestler Chyna. Chyna’s encouragement led her to assemble a portfolio and secure a position in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF).

Victoria underwent three years of training in WWF’s developmental territories before making her on-screen debut as one of The Godfather’s “hos” in 2002. One of the defining aspects of Victoria’s WWE career was her signature finishing move, “The Widow’s Peak.” This unique and devastating maneuver added an element of intrigue to her character, making her stand out among her peers. As she continued to compete, Victoria allied with fellow wrestler Stevie Richards, creating an eccentric and at times, disturbing partnership. Her championship reigns were a testament to her dominance in the Women’s Division. She not only won the Women’s Championship multiple times but also engaged in memorable feuds and storylines.

Victoria’s rivalries with top WWE Divas like Trish Stratus, Lita, and Molly Holly produced some of the most memorable matches and moments in the Women’s Division during her era. On June 17, Victoria was transferred to the ‘SmackDown!’ brand during the WWE Supplemental Draft. She embarked on an on-screen relationship with Kenny Dykstra and together, they engaged in numerous memorable matches and scripted feuds, solidifying her status as one of the rising stars in the federation. However, her WWE journey took an unexpected turn in January 2009, when she decided to request her release from the company despite having two years left on her contract.

Victoria’s decision was rooted in the belief that there were limited opportunities for her to further her career within WWE. In an interview, she said, “I spoke to Vince, Johnny Ace, and Stephanie McMahon. I asked them if they thought I could be champion in the future and their face gave them away. If they had let me work and improve alongside Fit Finlay, like all developing talent, I would have stayed. But since it couldn’t be, I decided it was time to leave.” Victoria’s final match within the WWE occurred on the January 16, 2009 episode of SmackDown, where she faced off against Michelle McCool.

Where is Lisa Marie Varon AKA Victoria Now?

Following her departure from WWE, Lisa Marie Varon signed with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) under the ring name Tara. She made her debut on the May 28, 2009 episode of ‘TNA Impact!’ where she portrayed a villainous character with a pet tarantula, often incorporating spiders into her act. However, in April 2010, she revealed her intention to leave TNA due to a lack of pay increase. Despite her plans, contractual obligations kept her with TNA for a few more years. It wasn’t until July 2013 that she was finally released from her contract. She expressed that her time in TNA made her appreciate her earlier tenure with WWE.

Outside of her wrestling career, Lisa Marie Varon has ventured into various business endeavors over the years. She co-owned a restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, called Fat Tony’s Pizzeria, although she later sold it in May 2007. In May 2008, she and her then-husband, Lee Varon, opened a custom car shop named Black Widow Customs in Louisville. Unfortunately, this business was destroyed in a fire in December 2010. In March 2013, Varon launched a wrestling-themed restaurant in Chicago, Illinois, known as The Squared Circle. However, in 2015, she relocated to California, leaving the restaurant in the hands of her estranged husband, Lee.

Following a gunman incident in 2015 and her dissociation with the establishment, it closed in April 2017. Varon has ventured into the world of digital content creation and is currently the host of a YouTube podcast called the ‘GAW TV’ with Mickie James and Valerie Wyndham. Additionally, she has become a well-known figure on OnlyFans. In her personal life, Varon was married to Lee Varon from 1994 to 2015. Currently, she is in a loving and long-term relationship with David Lupic, and their life is enriched by the presence of two adorable dogs, Moana and Lovey.

A two-time winner of the WWE Women’s Championship and a recipient of numerous other accolades, Varon’s journey in the world of professional wrestling is a testament to her dedication and passion. It’s clear that she is far from done and remains enthusiastic about adding more achievements to her already impressive list. Lisa Marie Varon serves as an inspiring figure, and we eagerly anticipate her future successes. We wish her all the best in her endeavors.

Read More: Chyna: How Did The WWE Star Die?